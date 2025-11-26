Tim Effinger’s Newly Released “Becoming the Moral Equal of God” is a Compelling Exploration of What It Means to Live in Alignment with God’s Moral Standard
“Becoming the Moral Equal of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tim Effinger is a thought-provoking and accessible guide that challenges readers to deeply examine their faith, understand the true meaning of salvation, and grow in their relationship with Christ.
Evansville, IN, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Becoming the Moral Equal of God”: a powerful and insightful spiritual study that calls believers to move beyond surface-level faith and embrace a clear, biblical understanding of salvation. “Becoming the Moral Equal of God” is the creation of published author, Tim Effinger.
Effinger shares, “Biblical illiteracy abounds. Many, maybe most, churchgoers are not saved at all. Most children growing up in Christian homes will reject Christianity before they are twenty-two years old. Many Christians cannot give an accurate definition of such words as salvation, repentance, or gospel. If you don’t know what salvation is, how can you know if you are saved or not? Salvation is, by far, the most important topic to understand because if you are wrong about salvation, then you will spend eternity in hell. This book is written to bring much accurate detail to the subject of salvation, but in a way that any ordinary person can understand. You will learn what biblical repentance is. You will learn what salvation is and how you can gain salvation from Jesus Christ. You will learn what “believing in Jesus” means. This book will lead the unsaved to salvation in Jesus, and the saved will become better witnesses.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tim Effinger’s new book offers a deeply challenging yet accessible look at the core truths of the Christian faith. Designed to strengthen believers and guide seekers toward a true understanding of salvation, this work serves as both a teaching tool and a wake-up call for anyone uncertain about their spiritual standing.
Consumers can purchase “Becoming the Moral Equal of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Becoming the Moral Equal of God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
