Terry Montang’s Newly Released "Jesus, Dyslexia, and Me" is an Inspiring and Heartfelt Memoir of Overcoming Challenges Through Faith and Perseverance
“Jesus, Dyslexia, and Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terry Montang is a moving collection of personal stories that chronicles his life with dyslexia, his journey through adversity, and how he found a deep and lasting relationship with Jesus Christ.
Boone, IA, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Jesus, Dyslexia, and Me”: a powerful memoir highlighting resilience, faith, and triumph over adversity. “Jesus, Dyslexia, and Me” is the creation of published author, Terry Montang, the youngest of seven children from western Iowa, who has led a full life marked by service, faith, and family. After joining the Iowa Army National Guard and earning a double major in Graphic Arts and American Sign Language/Interpreting, he married his wife, Mia, and worked in deaf education in Texas and Iowa. Guided by the Lord, he later earned a BA in education from Iowa State University and worked at the Milton Hershey School in Pennsylvania. Terry served in the military for 32 years, including deployments to Germany and Afghanistan, before a medical discharge in 2013. Since then, he has deepened his walk with the Lord and cherishes time with his wife, children, and friends.
Terry Montang shares, “This book is made up of many short stories of Mr. Montang’s life with dyslexia as well as him coming to know Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. As a young boy, Terry experienced being teased, made fun of, ridiculed, and some tried to bully him. He endured being labeled as mentally retarded, having a behavioral disorder, and then placed into a self-contained classroom.
Later, he would be correctly diagnosed with dyslexia. Once in middle school, Terry became active in sports which was a physical outlet for his built-up emotions. His determination and anger drove him to continue to excel in sports throughout high school. With the overwhelming thought of what to do after his graduation, Terry came up with a plan that included joining the army. He also wanted to attend college but wasn’t sure that would be feasible.
Dyslexia continued to be a daily struggle throughout college, career, marriage, and family life. With this invisible disability, Mr. Montang has overcome the stigma of dyslexia and found success as a Master Sergeant in the US Army, served at the Chief of Chaplain’s office at the Pentagon, and is currently a business owner.
After Terry returned home from being injured in Afghanistan, the religion that he believed in as a young person changed into a personal relationship with Jesus. His walk with the Lord is stronger today than ever before. His daily prayers are to be a reflection of Jesus to others. God is good all the time—all the time, God is good.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terry Montang’s new book offers readers encouragement, insight, and inspiration, showing how faith and perseverance can overcome life’s greatest obstacles.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus, Dyslexia, and Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus, Dyslexia, and Me”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
