Diane Johnston’s Newly Released "Poetry Through the Eyes of Wisdom" is a Heartfelt Celebration of Life, Faith, and the Enduring Beauty of Voices Shaped by Experience
“Poetry Through the Eyes of Wisdom” from Christian Faith Publishing author Diane Johnston is a touching collection of poems written in collaboration with remarkable women ages seventy to one hundred five, capturing the strength, faith, and grace that come with a lifetime of living.
New York, NY, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Poetry Through the Eyes of Wisdom”: a moving anthology that honors the wisdom, resilience, and joy of women who have lived long and meaningful lives. “Poetry Through the Eyes of Wisdom” is the creation of published author, Diane Johnston.
Johnston shares, “This is a poetry book written by me and beautiful older woman. I was so blessed to write them, ages from seventy to one hundred five. Some have gone home to glory, but the words of their life will live on through the eyes of their poetry. They have shown parts of their journey, and though they are older now and some were wheelchair-bound, they are fantastic and still full of life. It was so my pleasure writing this book with all of them. I am truly blessed. Readers, I so hope you feel their lives in each of these poems as they were written from life’s journey. Blessings and Love. Amen!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Johnston’s new book beautifully captures the spirit of generations whose wisdom continues to inspire. Through each poem, readers are reminded of the enduring strength found in faith, love, and shared human experience.
Consumers can purchase “Poetry Through the Eyes of Wisdom” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Poetry Through the Eyes of Wisdom”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
