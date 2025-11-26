Dr. Jochen Fries’s Newly Released "Tales From Birth and Youth of Jesus Christ" is an Imaginative and Inspiring Retelling of the Early Life of Jesus
“Tales From Birth and Youth of Jesus Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Jochen Fries invites readers to explore the untold stories of Jesus’s early life, blending biblical events with the author’s experiences traveling across the Eastern Mediterranean.
New York, NY, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Tales From Birth and Youth of Jesus Christ”: a creative and educational collection of stories that reimagine the experiences of the holy family from the journey to Bethlehem, to Jesus’s birth, and their flight to Egypt. “Tales From Birth and Youth of Jesus Christ” is the creation of published author, Dr. Jochen Fries. Born in 1954 in Wiesbaden, Germany, Dr. Fries is a Professor of Pathology with a distinguished career in the U.S., including positions at Harvard Medical School and Boston-area hospitals from 1984 to 1997, before returning to Germany to work at the University-Hospital of Cologne. He is married to Anne from New Hampshire, and they have two children. Extensive travels from the late 1960s to the mid-1980s across the Eastern Mediterranean, Greece, Egypt, Israel, and India inspired the stories in this book.
Dr. Jochen Fries shares, “The book describes events and encounters that might have happened to the holy family and the child Jesus on their way to Bethlehem, at his birth, and on their flight to Egypt. They were inspired by the author’s own experiences and impressions of visiting Israel and its neighboring countries. These stories invite you and your child/ren to reimagine the dangers and the happy encounters of the many more untold stories of people and animals being part of Jesus’s beginnings beyond the actual biblical report.
Chapter 1 describes people which the holy couple may have met during their rush to Bethlehem and their role in the successful journey. Chapter 2 describes what a stable as a birthplace may have been like, and chapter 3 relates events to their arduous flight to ancient Egypt and its foreign culture.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Jochen Fries’s new book offers readers an engaging blend of historical insight, faith, and imagination.
Consumers can purchase “Tales From Birth and Youth of Jesus Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tales From Birth and Youth of Jesus Christ”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
