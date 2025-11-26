Michael T. Chetwynd’s Newly Released "Chetwynd’s Culinary Collectibles" is a Flavorful Collection of Recipes Celebrating Creativity, Family, and the Joy of Cooking

“Chetwynd’s Culinary Collectibles: Volume 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael T. Chetwynd is an engaging cookbook filled with a wide range of approachable recipes, culinary tips, and personal passion, all created to inspire home cooks while supporting cancer research and awareness.