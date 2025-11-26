Michael T. Chetwynd’s Newly Released "Chetwynd’s Culinary Collectibles" is a Flavorful Collection of Recipes Celebrating Creativity, Family, and the Joy of Cooking
“Chetwynd’s Culinary Collectibles: Volume 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael T. Chetwynd is an engaging cookbook filled with a wide range of approachable recipes, culinary tips, and personal passion, all created to inspire home cooks while supporting cancer research and awareness.
Clarksville, TN, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Chetwynd’s Culinary Collectibles: Volume 1”: a deliciously diverse compilation of recipes that reflect the author’s love for food, family, and faith. “Chetwynd’s Culinary Collectibles: Volume 1” is the creation of published author, Michael T. Chetwynd, a Johnson & Wales University culinary arts graduate and owner of a successful food trailer business in Clarksville, Tennessee, who has compiled Chetwynd’s Culinary Collectables, a diverse collection of recipes drawn from his own creations, family, and friends. Originally started as a personal project, the cookbook evolved into a charitable effort supporting the American Cancer Foundation in honor of his parents. With over four hundred pages and fourteen sections, Chetwynd’s work reflects his deep passion for cooking, creativity, and using his culinary talents to make a difference.
Chetwynd shares, “Chetwynd’s Culinary Collectibles cookbook is a collection of some of the easiest and best recipes. This book is a great tool for a beginner or a trained chef.
With 14 sections from soup to nuts, many recipes call for items on hand. I had so much fun creating this book.
Information on how to make all the best stocks for soups. Learn how to create the mother sauces from scratch and freeze for later use. I have used many of these recipes at my places of employment.
Have a blast creating new dishes for family and friends, such as pesto dip, tabouli salad, cranberry salad for upcoming holidays. Many recipes have nutritional facts.
Dynamite soups, stews, and chowder
Oriental beef, braised lamb chops
Steamed clams or mussels in wine
Lobster items
Pies, cakes, muffins
Oh, so many to mention!
I guarantee you will enjoy cooking these recipes from “Chetwynd’s Culinary Collectables,” and they will make you feel warm all over! Also, know that you have made a donation to the American Cancer Foundation, which holds a near and dear place in my heart!
Please enjoy the books and cook together!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael T. Chetwynd’s new book is a culinary treasure trove perfect for anyone who loves good food, heartfelt stories, and giving back. Readers will find inspiration in both the recipes and the purpose behind them, proof that cooking can truly be an act of love.
Consumers can purchase “Chetwynd’s Culinary Collectibles: Volume 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Chetwynd’s Culinary Collectibles: Volume 1”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Chetwynd shares, “Chetwynd’s Culinary Collectibles cookbook is a collection of some of the easiest and best recipes. This book is a great tool for a beginner or a trained chef.
With 14 sections from soup to nuts, many recipes call for items on hand. I had so much fun creating this book.
Information on how to make all the best stocks for soups. Learn how to create the mother sauces from scratch and freeze for later use. I have used many of these recipes at my places of employment.
Have a blast creating new dishes for family and friends, such as pesto dip, tabouli salad, cranberry salad for upcoming holidays. Many recipes have nutritional facts.
Dynamite soups, stews, and chowder
Oriental beef, braised lamb chops
Steamed clams or mussels in wine
Lobster items
Pies, cakes, muffins
Oh, so many to mention!
I guarantee you will enjoy cooking these recipes from “Chetwynd’s Culinary Collectables,” and they will make you feel warm all over! Also, know that you have made a donation to the American Cancer Foundation, which holds a near and dear place in my heart!
Please enjoy the books and cook together!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael T. Chetwynd’s new book is a culinary treasure trove perfect for anyone who loves good food, heartfelt stories, and giving back. Readers will find inspiration in both the recipes and the purpose behind them, proof that cooking can truly be an act of love.
Consumers can purchase “Chetwynd’s Culinary Collectibles: Volume 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Chetwynd’s Culinary Collectibles: Volume 1”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories