Mary Fisher’s Newly Released "Keeping My Angel Busy: My Story" is a Courageous and Inspiring Memoir of Faith, Resilience, and Forgiveness
“Keeping My Angel Busy: My Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Fisher recounts her journey from a troubled childhood to finding salvation in Jesus Christ, offering a powerful testimony of healing, forgiveness, and God’s unwavering love.
Buffalo, TX, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Keeping My Angel Busy: My Story”: a heartfelt and inspiring memoir that showcases the power of faith and forgiveness in overcoming life’s greatest challenges. “Keeping My Angel Busy: My Story” is the creation of published author, Mary Fisher, who is enjoying her retirement after a long career in grocery and electrical work. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she treasures time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She finds peace in attending church, spending time with God, enjoying her morning coffee, gardening, and taking long walks in the woods with her family.
Mary Fisher shares, “This is the story of a Hispanic girl, who was raised in South Texas, with eight other siblings, and a father who was not just mean, evil, and cruel, but who verbally, physically, and sexually abused her.
She eloped with a boy she only knew for three months in order to get away from her father.
She had so many close calls concerning her life. At the age of nine years old, she accepted that God loved her, and she accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior. She knew without a doubt she was saved. When she got older, and with God’s help, she forgave her father.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Fisher’s new book offers readers a moving testimony of faith, endurance, and the healing power of God’s love.
Consumers can purchase “Keeping My Angel Busy: My Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Keeping My Angel Busy: My Story”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
