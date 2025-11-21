Key West Researcher Uncovers New Evidence Tying Local Baker to JFK Assassination
New evidence uncovered by Key West author David L. Sloan points to a local Cuban-born baker as a possible second shooter in the JFK assassination. His new book reveals declassified files and family testimony that reshape what we know about November 22, 1963.
Key West, FL, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New evidence uncovered by Key West author and historian David L. Sloan points to a long-suspected Cuban-born Key West baker as a possible second shooter in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
The findings are detailed in Sloan’s new book, How Key West Killed JFK, which draws on declassified FBI/CIA files, previously unknown family testimony, and newly obtained photographs.
Sloan’s work centers on a Key West baker whose travel patterns and political ties have raised questions for decades. According to Sloan’s research, the baker traveled from Tampa to Dallas shortly before the assassination, entered Mexico immediately after the shooting, flew to Cuba, and, in a shocking new revelation, returned to the United States in 1995, living quietly in Hialeah until his death in 2021.
Family members interviewed by Sloan described the baker arguing about Dallas, keeping guns in a duffel bag, and exhibiting paranoia consistent with intelligence concerns. The accounts were never documented in official government reports.
Declassified files also highlight the Florida Keys’ unexpected role in Kennedy-era clandestine activity, including reports with familiar names running guns through Islamorada and conspiring at the Key West Airport.
“It still sounds crazy,” Sloan said. “But the documents and the first-hand accounts line up. Almost every suspect in the assassination has a direct tie to Key West.”
How Key West Killed JFK is available now from PhantomPress.com
