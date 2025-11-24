TutorABC Launches Career Acceleration Program With Up to 144 Free English Classes
TutorABC announces its “Career Acceleration Program,” offering Double 11 discounts plus up to 144 free live English classes for professionals who enroll in designated Business English programs before the end of the month.
Taipei, Taiwan, November 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As the year-end performance review season approaches, TutorABC announces its “Career Acceleration Program,” offering Double 11 discounts plus up to 144 free live English classes for professionals who enroll in designated Business English programs before the end of the month.
Multinational recruiters note that beyond achieving KPIs, the ability to clearly explain contributions in English has become a key factor for promotions and salary increases. Many professionals struggle in English evaluations—focusing on tasks instead of outcomes, presenting numbers without insights, or lacking a forward-looking strategy narrative.
TutorABC’s Business English program, developed with Oxford and Cambridge, helps learners overcome these challenges through 1-on-1 coaching, data-storytelling training, 12 industry modules, and AI-driven speaking simulations. Internal data shows 93% of learners feel more confident expressing their ideas in English meetings after completing the program.
More than 3,000 global enterprises, including Google, Apple, Amazon, and TSMC, have chosen TutorABC as their corporate training partner, validating its industry-aligned approach.
The Career Acceleration Program runs until the end of November. Professionals planning for promotion or career advancement in 2026 are encouraged to take advantage of the limited-time Double 11 offer.
Free 144-Class Offer & Consultation (Line): https://www.tutorabc.com/count.asp?code=wOi86bGkyA
