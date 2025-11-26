Sue Mueller’s Newly Released "Angels Along the Journey" is a Touching Reflection on God’s Guidance and the Meaningful Encounters That Shape a Faithful Life
“Angels Along the Journey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sue Mueller is an inspiring collection of personal experiences that highlight God’s presence through everyday moments, unexpected meetings, and the quiet influence of the people He places in our path.
Schnecksville, PA, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Angels Along the Journey”: a heartfelt and faith-affirming work that celebrates the subtle yet powerful ways God uses others to guide, comfort, and transform us throughout life’s journey. “Angels Along the Journey” is the creation of published author, Sue Mueller, who is originally from New York, and raised five children in Pennsylvania with her husband, Jim. The couple has enjoyed extensive travel both with their family and in retirement.
Mueller shares, “There is an expression: There is no such thing as coincidence. Coincidence is God’s way of staying silent. There are times that we feel pulled into situations. Sometimes, we meet people for a moment, and then they are gone. People come and go in our life. It is amazing to look back over our life and see how these people have had a monumental effect on us. Our life is saved or changed. We can have a life change because of a minor encounter.
This book is a culmination of the journey of two faith-filled people, Sue and Jim. A journey that began with God and His angels and ends in the continuation of God’s presence at all times. He is extraordinary, revealing all mysteries through the humility of trusting hearts. He places His angels by our sides, watching and working and always sharing in our journey until that day when they finally lead us home.
—Sr. MN Bernadette, CJ, AAA, BSN, RN”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sue Mueller’s new book offers a gentle yet profound reminder that God is ever-present, often revealing His love through unexpected encounters, subtle nudges, and the “angels” who cross our paths at just the right moment. Readers will be encouraged to reflect on their own journeys and recognize the divine fingerprints woven throughout their lives.
Consumers can purchase “Angels Along the Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Angels Along the Journey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
