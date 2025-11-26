Mark Samuels’s Newly Released "You Are Born Again" is a Powerful and Transformative Guide to Understanding the Fullness of New Life in Christ
“You Are Born Again” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Samuels provides a clear, scripturally grounded reference for believers, teaching the true meaning of being born again and helping readers experience the supernatural life, presence, and power of the Holy Spirit.
White Oak, PA, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “You Are Born Again”: a spiritually enriching and instructive guide that helps readers grow and mature in their faith. “You Are Born Again” is the creation of published author, Mark Samuels.
Mark Samuels shares, “The Lord Jesus’s call to all of humanity is “You must be born again” (John 3:7). I have found, and even today I still find, that not many individuals have a fundamental reality reference point after the Gospel of Jesus Christ is preached to them and they have received Jesus Christ as their Lord and as their Savior. This book is that reference point. What happens is that many are preached to and left wondering, but they need to be taught accurately what this is all about according to the word of God, the Bible, in order to grow and mature rightly.
They need to know the ways of God and also to experience the supernatural life he has given. Their lives need to experience the supernatural results of his word and person perpetually. Including many who were already in Christ and have been for many years now. This book will accurately teach, help, and guide you according to the scriptures, the word of God, concerning what the Lord Jesus came to do. Pass this book along. It’ll change the lives of all who come into contact with it. That is the purpose of this book. This book is filled with the supernatural presence and supernatural power of the Holy Spirit, God almighty. Amen!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Samuels’s new book equips readers with a deep understanding of being born again, helping them to live in the fullness of God’s supernatural presence and power.
Consumers can purchase “You Are Born Again” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “You Are Born Again”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
