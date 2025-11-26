Bill Hancock, DVM’s Newly Released “Ani-sagas” is a Charming Collection of Heartfelt and Humorous Veterinary Stories Drawn from a Lifetime of Animal Care

“Ani-sagas” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bill Hancock, DVM is an uplifting compilation of real-life animal encounters that highlight the joys, challenges, and meaningful moments found in veterinary medicine. With warmth and wisdom, Hancock shares experiences that will resonate with readers of all ages.