Bill Hancock, DVM’s Newly Released “Ani-sagas” is a Charming Collection of Heartfelt and Humorous Veterinary Stories Drawn from a Lifetime of Animal Care
“Ani-sagas” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bill Hancock, DVM is an uplifting compilation of real-life animal encounters that highlight the joys, challenges, and meaningful moments found in veterinary medicine. With warmth and wisdom, Hancock shares experiences that will resonate with readers of all ages.
Rio Rancho, NM, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Ani-sagas”: a delightful and insightful gathering of animal-centered stories that celebrate the beauty, emotion, and adventure woven throughout a veterinarian’s life and work. “Ani-sagas” is the creation of published author, Bill Hancock, DVM, a 1976 graduate of Colorado State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, who has dedicated more than fifty years to the veterinary profession, working in small animal care, surgery, dentistry, emergency medicine, and large animal practice. He is happily married and the father of an adopted son, as well as a proud grandfather of three. An outdoor enthusiast, he enjoys hiking, fishing, gardening, golfing, and bird-watching. Deeply rooted in his faith, Dr. Hancock worships daily and considers it a great privilege to have spent his career caring for animals and engaging in the science he loves.
Hancock shares, “Love of animals and science as a veterinarian has prompted this book, using experiences over a fifty-year period. Ani-sagas (animal stories) follows the path of a veterinary student, practicing vet, and pet owner, with the joys, laughter, challenges, and occasional sadness in heartwarming episodes about modern-day veterinary medicine. Written as a dedicated work to his grandchildren, Dr. Bill has gladly expanded his audience to “children” of all ages to enjoy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bill Hancock, DVM’s new book offers a touching tribute to the bond between humans and animals, inviting readers to experience the wonder, compassion, and learning that define the veterinary journey. Blending humor, heart, and real-life insight, Ani-sagas is sure to inspire animal lovers and spark curiosity in future veterinarians.
Consumers can purchase “Ani-sagas” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ani-sagas”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
