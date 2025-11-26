David Henry Patton’s Newly Released "God Is Everywhere!" is an Engaging Exploration of Faith, Creation, and the Undeniable Presence of God in All Things
“God Is Everywhere!” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Henry Patton is a thoughtful reflection that bridges science and faith, offering readers an inspiring perspective on the evidence of God’s hand in creation.
Dubuque, IA, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “God Is Everywhere!”: a fascinating and faith-affirming discussion of the many ways God reveals Himself through the natural world and the order of creation. “God Is Everywhere!” is the creation of published author, David Henry Patton.
Patton shares, “Many scientists claim that if science can’t explain it, it doesn’t exist. Yet David Patton will show that many things do exist that science can’t explain! He will also try to prove God’s existence and that there is order in His creation—if man would just leave things alone!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Henry Patton’s new book invites readers to look beyond human understanding and recognize the divine design surrounding them every day. Drawing from scripture, observation, and reason, Patton presents a clear case that faith and science need not conflict—and that God’s presence can be seen in everything from the smallest atom to the vastness of the universe.
Consumers can purchase “God Is Everywhere!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Is Everywhere!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
