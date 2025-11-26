Cindy Bozell’s Newly Released "No Rain, No Roses" is a Heartfelt Testimony of Faith, Healing, and Hope After Hardship
“No Rain, No Roses” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cindy Bozell is a powerful memoir that shares the author’s journey through abuse, loss, and renewal, offering encouragement and hope to women facing similar struggles.
Muncie, IN, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “No Rain, No Roses”: a deeply moving personal story of survival, perseverance, and God’s redeeming love. “No Rain, No Roses” is the creation of published author, Cindy Bozell, a devoted follower of Jesus whose life has been shaped by both hardship and grace. After enduring a twenty-year toxic marriage marked by abuse, she found renewed hope through her faith and now shares her testimony to encourage women facing oppression and despair. Married to her soulmate since 2017, Cindy lives in a small Midwest community and cherishes time with her eight grandchildren. Formerly a pediatric psychiatric nurse, she retired early due to breast cancer and chemotherapy side effects. Passionate about ministering to the hurting, she considers herself a vessel chosen to share God’s grace, forgiveness, and mercy through her story.
In this book, the author has compiled her story as if she is sitting at the table with you while drinking coffee. Cindy’s story is heartbreaking, heartwarming, humorous, and much more. The most important objective or aim of this book is to live out her God assignment, which she believes with all her heart and soul is to minister to women in mentally or physically abusive relationships. Her primary purpose is to give you hope! She takes you on her intimate journey being very real and raw. Cindy openly shows the skeletons in her closet, from childhood trauma to her season of being an atheist to domestic violence both emotionally and physically to church legalism to spiritual abuse to additional life events. If you are ready to give up, you have chosen the right book.
This book is so eloquently written you won’t want to put it down! You most likely will walk away with a seed of hope. The seed planted will grow to a beautiful new beginning. Cindy’s prayer is to give God all the glory and to help women leave hopelessness behind, holding on to her heavenly daddy’s hand kicking and screaming as she walks through the path of healing, forgiveness, faith, restoration, and redemption. Cindy’s prayer is that you will see the hope in her story. She wants you to know if her God can do it for her, he can do it for you! He won’t just magically give it to you. You must put in the work, sweat, and tears. On the other side of the heart-wrenching work is a full incredible life waiting for you. He wants you to experience and embrace a brand-new way of living and just not exist in this beautiful world.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cindy Bozell’s new book is an inspiring testimony that offers comfort, courage, and spiritual renewal for those who may feel like giving up.
Consumers can purchase “No Rain, No Roses” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “No Rain, No Roses”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
