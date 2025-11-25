Luciano Di Giallonardo’s A Howling in Brooklyn Returns With a New and Improved Release—Featuring a Second Variant Cover for Horror Fans This Holiday Season

The hit horror novel A Howling in Brooklyn gets an upgraded release featuring new cover artwork, a second variant cover with 4 new illustrations, and refreshed story elements. Created in major collaboration with Mixing Chemicals Media, this enhanced edition is available at LucianoDiGiallonardo.com and all major outlets including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Apple Books.