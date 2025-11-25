Luciano Di Giallonardo’s A Howling in Brooklyn Returns With a New and Improved Release—Featuring a Second Variant Cover for Horror Fans This Holiday Season
The hit horror novel A Howling in Brooklyn gets an upgraded release featuring new cover artwork, a second variant cover with 4 new illustrations, and refreshed story elements. Created in major collaboration with Mixing Chemicals Media, this enhanced edition is available at LucianoDiGiallonardo.com and all major outlets including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Apple Books.
Staten Island, NY, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The newly enhanced edition of A Howling in Brooklyn from Newman Springs Publishing, authored by Luciano Di Giallonardo, arrives just in time for the holiday season with exciting new updates for horror fans. This release features revised text, refreshed cover artwork, and a Second Variant Cover showcasing 4 brand-new illustrations—created through a major creative partnership with Mixing Chemicals Media.
This exclusive variant cover is available as an additional purchase on Di Giallonardo’s official site, LucianoDiGiallonardo.com, and the main edition can be found across all major retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Apple Books.
To accompany the release, readers can also pick up a limited-edition 8-inch werewolf smart statue, developed in collaboration with Mixing Chemicals Media. When tapped with your phone, the statue unlocks special extras and bonus content, giving fans an interactive connection to the world of A Howling in Brooklyn.
The story itself remains a gripping supernatural thriller. NYPD Detective Danny Marco—respected, engaged, and proud of his Dyker Heights roots—sees his life torn apart after a violent encounter leads to a horrifying transformation. Plagued by nightmares and unexplained changes, Danny soon discovers the truth: under the full moon, he becomes the very creature he once idolized in horror films—a werewolf.
As the mob tightens its grip on his Brooklyn neighborhood, Danny faces an impossible choice: surrender himself to the authorities or embrace his monstrous abilities to protect the people he loves.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, A Howling in Brooklyn delivers fast-paced action, emotional stakes, and cinematic horror. Readers will be captivated by Danny’s struggle as he battles both the mob and the growing beast within.
A Howling in Brooklyn is available at LucianoDiGiallonardo.com, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, and bookstores everywhere.
For media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
