Author Kianoosh Heshmati’s New Book “Love Poems of Omar Khayyam In Quatrain” is Compelling Modern Translation of the Persian Poet Khayyam’s Collection of Love Quatrains

Recent release “Love Poems of Omar Khayyam In Quatrain” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kianoosh Heshmati is a thought-provoking new translation of Persian poet, mathematician, and astronomer Omar Khayyam’s quatrain poems of love. Each new entry reflects on a variety of topics and philosophical questions concerning life itself that will leave readers eager for more.