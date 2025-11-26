Author Kianoosh Heshmati’s New Book “Love Poems of Omar Khayyam In Quatrain” is Compelling Modern Translation of the Persian Poet Khayyam’s Collection of Love Quatrains
Recent release “Love Poems of Omar Khayyam In Quatrain” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kianoosh Heshmati is a thought-provoking new translation of Persian poet, mathematician, and astronomer Omar Khayyam’s quatrain poems of love. Each new entry reflects on a variety of topics and philosophical questions concerning life itself that will leave readers eager for more.
Los Angelas, CA, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kianoosh Heshmati, a native of Iran who holds an MBA from Loyola Marymount University, has completed his new book “Love Poems of Omar Khayyam In Quatrain”: a modern English translation of the Persian poet Omar Khayyam's famous Rubáiyát, a collection of four-line poems, or quatrains, that touch upon themes of love, life's transience, and the pursuit of truth.
On why he chose to translate Omar Khayyam’s poems despite a previous translation by author Edward FitzGerald, Heshmati provides three reasons. “First,” he shares, “to use and introduce the quatrain rhythm in English as used by Khayyam and give the regulations of meter careful consideration by writing the lines of verses in equal lengths.”
The author continues, “Second, to elaborate on the philosophical implications. Third, to lay aside the attributed and dubious poems as much as possible. Though apparently simple, the achievement of these purposes turned out to be exacting regarding the artistic aspects of the work.
“It has been generally believed that a piece of artwork, including poetry, can’t duly be translated into other languages due to its three qualities: symbolism, aesthetics, and hermeneutics. All of these are intrinsic to the work and emanate from the soul of the language to make it perennial. So in translating a literary work, the translator may decide to either elucidate the intended meaning of the poet by explanation, the outcome of which will resemble a piece of prose sacrificing the rhythm, or try to create an agreeable rhyme and rhythm, or try to create an agreeable rhyming scheme in the target language but devoid of the motifs depicted in the source language. I think, a translator being on the horns of a dilemma, is better to sustain the middle ground, keeping an eye on both sides. This is the method I have tried to follow in this translation, hoping to please the scholars in the field of Khayyam studies.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kianoosh Heshmati’s engaging series will help readers obtain a better understanding of the philosophy of Khayyam as they discover this new presentation of his poems that bring his work into the modern era.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Love Poems of Omar Khayyam In Quatrain” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
