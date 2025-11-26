Evelyn Sauceda’s New Book “Cassie’s Adventrues: The Story Begins" is a Charming Story of a Puppy Named Cassie as She Recounts Her Struggles to Find Her Forever Home
Recent release “Cassie’s Adventures: The Story Begins" from Newman Springs Publishing author Evelyn Sauceda is a stirring tale that centers around Cassie, a loveable puppy who is unlucky in finding a family of her own. Despite the rejection she faces, Cassie never gives up hope on her journey to find love and friendship.
Elmendorf, TX, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Evelyn Sauceda has completed her first book in a new series “Cassie’s Adventures: The Story Begins": a heartfelt story told through the eyes of a puppy named Cassie who struggles to find her forever home but refuses to give up on her search.
Sauceda begins her tale, “Hi. My name is Cassie. I’m a dog who’s had lots of adventures. I’d like to share some of them with you so that if you start feeling low, you can remember my story and remember that there’s always hope.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Evelyn Sauceda’s engaging tale will capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow Cassie through heartache, adventures, and the journey of finding love and friendship. With colorful artwork to help bring Sauceda’s story to life, “The Story Begins” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “The Story Begins" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
