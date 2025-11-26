Evelyn Sauceda’s New Book “Cassie’s Adventrues: The Story Begins" is a Charming Story of a Puppy Named Cassie as She Recounts Her Struggles to Find Her Forever Home

Recent release “Cassie’s Adventures: The Story Begins" from Newman Springs Publishing author Evelyn Sauceda is a stirring tale that centers around Cassie, a loveable puppy who is unlucky in finding a family of her own. Despite the rejection she faces, Cassie never gives up hope on her journey to find love and friendship.