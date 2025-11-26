Author Milutin Velimirovich’s New Book “Basics of Cabinetry” is an Insightful Guide for Aspiring Designers Seeking to Better Understand the Field of Cabinetry

Recent release “Basics of Cabinetry” from Newman Springs Publishing author Milutin Velimirovich is an in-depth guide that draws on decades of the author’s professional experience to provide readers with foundational knowledge on the field of cabinetry, including cabinetry types, hardware, materials, finishes, and even countertops and sinks.