Author Milutin Velimirovich’s New Book “Basics of Cabinetry” is an Insightful Guide for Aspiring Designers Seeking to Better Understand the Field of Cabinetry
Recent release “Basics of Cabinetry” from Newman Springs Publishing author Milutin Velimirovich is an in-depth guide that draws on decades of the author’s professional experience to provide readers with foundational knowledge on the field of cabinetry, including cabinetry types, hardware, materials, finishes, and even countertops and sinks.
Santa Ana, CA, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Milutin Velimirovich, who graduated and has an accredited degree from the faculty of architecture, University of Sarajevo, has completed his new book “Basics of Cabinetry”: a “This comprehensive guide offering aspiring designers the basic knowledge required for venturing into the field of cabinetry.
Prior to coming to the United States, author Milutin Velimirovich worked in the architectural department of the Ministry for the Historical Monuments Preservation, where he participated in major restoration projects of residences in the city from Ottoman and Austro-Hungarian period as well as personal projects of sculptural memorial park and the fountain dedicated to events in WWII. In the United States, he has worked for a succession of architectural firms including large- and medium-size residential developments and mixed-use projects. Velimirovich eventually shifted to freelance design work for a few local interior design studios, while also working as engineer/draftsman and field coordinator for a high-end woodwork shop before retiring.
“All in one place and broken into five chapters, the book—in a concise manner-will guide the reader through the topics of cabinetry types, crucial details at the cabinet termination points, hardware, materials, and finishes, concluding with countertops and sinks,” writes Velimirovich.
“Drawings and images are accompanied in many instances by the text that explains implications and consequences associated with the choice of particular cabinet detail, hardware, cabinet material, or finish.
“Industry-acceptable solutions for many trouble issues are shown in some cases as to spare the designer from ‘reinventing the wheel’ on one hand while providing the possible base for the more creative solution that he or she may come up with.
“Some topics that [I] thought would take the book far from the main course or are deemed to be of secondary nature are still briefly mentioned so the novice in the field may know that they exist and can be researched further on the Internet or elsewhere. The same goes for the possible unfamiliar terminology in the industry or cabinet-related products.
“Throughout his or her career, the designer should consult the shop personnel during the duration of the project; however, by comprehensive knowledge of the basics, that communication will be on an entirely different level.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Milutin Velimirovich’s enlightening guide is perfect for not only apprentices and students alike, but also for advanced professionals looking to broaden their practice into the field of high-end interior design.
Readers who wish to experience this informative work can purchase “Basics of Cabinetry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
