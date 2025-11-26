Go Beyond T. Rex with Our Captivating New Release, 27 Dinosaurs You Likely Didn’t Know, an Alphabet Book Featuring Twenty-Seven Fascinating Dinos, from Adratiklit to Zby
Phoenix, AZ, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dinosaur paleontologists Dr. Brian Curtice and Colin Boisvert, MS, new book release, “So you know Tyrannosaurus rex?: 27 dinosaurs you likely didn't know from Adratiklit to Zby!” is an illustrated look at twenty-seven dinosaurs that may be lesser known but are just as fascinating as more popular species like T. rex or Triceratops.
Dr. Brian Curtice, dinosaur paleontologist and founder of Fossil Crates, has chased dinosaurs across thirty countries and six continents in a thirty-year career that has seen him shrink Seismosaurus, “kill” Ultrasauros, and elongate Supersaurus, the longest dinosaur in the world. Recently, he has focused on bringing exciting new exhibits of the many cool dinosaurs discovered over the past 150-plus years to museums worldwide.
Colin Boisvert is a Ph.D. student who focuses on the evolutionary history of Allosaurus and neck biomechanics of Apatosaurus. He has searched for and excavated dinosaurs across the western United States.
“Each entry reveals fascinating details about these overlooked animals: where they lived, what they devoured, how immense they were, and their connections to other celebrated dinosaurs. This book doesn’t just list names, it brings the ancient world vividly back to life, offering insights that will impress both children and adults alike.
But that’s not all, our explorative alphabet book culminates in a spectacular reveal: a twenty-seventh dinosaur that promises to astonish even the most seasoned paleo-enthusiasts.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Brian Curtice and Colin Boisvert, MS’s book will take readers on a beautifully illustrated journey through the depths of the Mesozoic era and is designed to captivate and educate, making it a perfect addition to any dinosaur fan’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “So you know Tyrannosaurus rex?: 27 dinosaurs you likely didn't know from Adratiklit to Zby!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Dr. Brian Curtice via email at Brian@FossilCrates.com or via telephone at 480-280-7132.
