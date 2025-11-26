Graham Elliott’s New Book “Sacred Shadows” Follows One Man’s Emotionally Tumultuous Journey of Self-Discovery and Acceptance as an Anglican Priest and Closeted Gay Man
Alexandria, VA, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Graham Elliott, a composer, educator, and organist who studied at the Royal Academy of Music and St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, has completed his most recent book “Sacred Shadows”: a powerful and emotionally resonant story of a revered Anglican priest struggling with his identity as a closeted gay man in 1980s Great Britain.
Born in Abergavenny, Wales, Graham Elliott worked as an organist at St. Asaph and Chelmsford Cathedrals, establishing arts festivals at both. Moving to Washington, D.C. to be organist at the oldest Episcopal Church, he again established an annual festival as well as regular arts outreach programs. He accepted the invitation of HRH Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (now King Charles III) to establish an arts outreach program in the North Highlands of Scotland before returning to the United States in 2014 to be executive director of the American Youth Philharmonic Orchestras. His publications include a study of the music of Benjamin Britten by the Oxford University Press and numerous music compositions.
“The 1980s Great Britain is a time marked by political conservatism and societal upheaval,” writes author Graham Elliott. “The Reverend Andrew Cowley navigates the challenging waters of his dual identity as a dedicated up-and-coming Anglican priest and a closeted gay man. ‘Sacred Shadows’ explores the intense and often painful journey of self-discovery, faith, and the search for love and acceptance within a rigid institution. Andrew Cowley is a charismatic and beloved vicar in a small English village, and to his parishioners, he is the epitome of moral integrity and spiritual guidance. However, he harbors a secret which threatens to unravel his apparently perfect life.”
Published by Fulton Books, Graham Elliott’s book follows Andrew’s emotional journey of self-discovery as the spiritual pillar of his community grappling with his true identity at a time and place that is not always accepting.
You can visit the author's social media pages at these URLs below:
https://www.amazon.com/Sacred-Shadows-Graham-Elliott-ebook/dp/B0FV3S6T2Q/
https://www.facebook.com/dr.grahamelliott
https://www.instagram.com/dr.grahamelliott
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Sacred Shadows” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
