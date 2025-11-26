Author Susan S. Livingston’s New Book “Star Beam: Sacred Journeys of Forever Friends” Follows the Donkey Who Carried Mary to the Inn and Later Jesus Into Jerusalem
Recent release “Star Beam: Sacred Journeys of Forever Friends” from Covenant Books author Susan S. Livingston is a charming story that centers around a donkey who was born for two very special purposes. After carrying Mary to give birth to Jesus in Bethlehem, the little donkey later discovers she has been chosen to carry Jesus into Jerusalem over thirty years later.
Gilbert, AZ, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Susan S. Livingston, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who resides in an area of Arizona known as the Valley of the Sun, has completed her new book, “Star Beam: Sacred Journeys of Forever Friends”: a moving tale that explores the idea that the donkey who carried Mary to give birth might have also been the same donkey Jesus rode into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday.
“All animals and creatures, often with ones that become our sweet pets and companions, enter this world with a purpose that fulfills their life’s paths,” writes Livingston. “Little Star Beam was born to be a witness at the beginning life of the man who would become her glorious friend. His name was Jesus.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Susan S. Livingston’s new book is a heartfelt story that explores the incredible bond that Jesus shares with all living creatures, including the sweet and humble donkey who was present for both His birth and Crucifixion.
With vibrant artwork by illustrator Brock Nicol, who graduated from Algonquin College and is based in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, “Star Beam: Sacred Journeys of Forever Friends” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to serve Christ just as Star Beam did.
Readers can purchase “Star Beam: Sacred Journeys of Forever Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“All animals and creatures, often with ones that become our sweet pets and companions, enter this world with a purpose that fulfills their life’s paths,” writes Livingston. “Little Star Beam was born to be a witness at the beginning life of the man who would become her glorious friend. His name was Jesus.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Susan S. Livingston’s new book is a heartfelt story that explores the incredible bond that Jesus shares with all living creatures, including the sweet and humble donkey who was present for both His birth and Crucifixion.
With vibrant artwork by illustrator Brock Nicol, who graduated from Algonquin College and is based in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, “Star Beam: Sacred Journeys of Forever Friends” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to serve Christ just as Star Beam did.
Readers can purchase “Star Beam: Sacred Journeys of Forever Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories