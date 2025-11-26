Author Susan S. Livingston’s New Book “Star Beam: Sacred Journeys of Forever Friends” Follows the Donkey Who Carried Mary to the Inn and Later Jesus Into Jerusalem

Recent release “Star Beam: Sacred Journeys of Forever Friends” from Covenant Books author Susan S. Livingston is a charming story that centers around a donkey who was born for two very special purposes. After carrying Mary to give birth to Jesus in Bethlehem, the little donkey later discovers she has been chosen to carry Jesus into Jerusalem over thirty years later.