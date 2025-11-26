Author D. Stephen Goodrich’s New Book “Live Revived: A Visual and Spiritual Adventure of Encouragement” Blends the Author’s Nature Photography with Spiritual Reflection

Recent release “Live Revived: A Visual and Spiritual Adventure of Encouragement” from Covenant Books author D. Stephen Goodrich is a compelling read that pairs the author’s breathtaking photography with heartfelt reflections, inspiring readers to discover God’s presence in the natural beauty of the world around them.