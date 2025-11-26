Author D. Stephen Goodrich’s New Book “Live Revived: A Visual and Spiritual Adventure of Encouragement” Blends the Author’s Nature Photography with Spiritual Reflection
Recent release “Live Revived: A Visual and Spiritual Adventure of Encouragement” from Covenant Books author D. Stephen Goodrich is a compelling read that pairs the author’s breathtaking photography with heartfelt reflections, inspiring readers to discover God’s presence in the natural beauty of the world around them.
Batesburg-Leesville, SC, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- D. Stephen Goodrich, a loving husband who resides in South Carolina and has always enjoyed being creative, has completed his new book, “Live Revived: A Visual and Spiritual Adventure of Encouragement”: an inspiring collection of the author’s nature photography combines with deep personal reflection to explore how God communicates and makes his presence known through His creation.
The first half of author D. Stephen Goodrich’s career was highlighted by serving as director of product design at Compaq Computer Corporation, based in Texas, where his creative teams won numerous design awards. He later created and established his own small business, Photographic Design and Art, during the second half of his career, specializing in digital photography and restoration. Retired now from the business of photography, Goodrich currently enjoys fine art nature and landscape photography.
“‘In the beginning, God created…’. These five introductory words from the bible inform us exactly who, what and when our universe came into existence,” writes Goodrich. “These five not-so-simple words have the power to answer and explain almost any question we may have about life. The other answers are beyond our understanding, yet we still desire to know. The Creator of the universe speaks and converses with us through his Word, but also speaks silently with us through His designs all throughout nature.
“This volume is a marriage of both... the infinite designs of His creation which metamorphosize on a daily basis...and his Word which, in turn, metamorphosizes it seems every time we reread a poetic verse. His Word is living...His world is living...and so are we! No two days are the same.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, D. Stephen Goodrich’s new book places emphasis on God’s amazing creation by combining the author’s gorgeous photography with verses from Scripture, blended with inspiration, thoughts, and words from the author’s life. Deeply personal and thought-provoking, “Live Revived” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a testament to the beauty of God’s artistry that will help to encourage spiritual renewal and connection.
Readers can purchase “Live Revived: A Visual and Spiritual Adventure of Encouragement” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
