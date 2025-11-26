Author Bambi Marshall’s New Book “Change Your Life One Day at a Time” is a Ninety Day Devotional Designed to Help Those Who Are Facing Incarceration Change Their Outlook
Recent release “Change Your Life One Day at a Time” from Covenant Books author Bambi Marshall is a poignant daily devotional that serves as a self-help guide for readers facing challenges, including incarceration, using Scripture to encourage readers to open themselves up to the Lord and usher in a positive change in one’s mindset.
Rocky Mount, VA, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bambi Marshall, an avid hiker who enjoys spending time with her beloved niece and nephew, has completed her new book, “Change Your Life One Day at a Time”: a collection of ninety daily devotionals that will help readers overcome whatever challenges they may be facing in life, specifically incarceration, and help them find comfort and hope through the Lord and His Word.
“It is time for you to face your mountain. Climb and be who you are meant to be,” writes Marshall. “This is a book of mindful devotions for those facing incarceration, with ways to change your mind by using Scripture.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bambi Marshall’s new book will resonate with readers from all walks of life, gently walking them through ninety days of peaceful meditation, prayer, and Scripture readings. Drawing from her own path in facing her personal mountains, Marshall now shares her writings with goal of offering hope to those who need it most, reminding them that God is always there to help them through whatever life throws their way.
Readers can purchase “Change Your Life One Day at a Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories