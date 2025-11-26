Author Rebekah Sorenson’s New Book “If I Were a Skunk” Explores How Cool a Skunk Can be Beyond Their Stereotypical Smell, While Spotlighting Empathy and Perspectives

Recent release “If I Were a Skunk” from Page Publishing author Rebekah Sorenson is a riveting tale that invites readers on an educational journey to discover different facts about skunks, and their wonderful attributes beyond their more well-known smelly defense mechanism. From acrobatic feats to how different situations make them feel, Sorenson reveals skunks are more than just their stink, while encouraging openness to new ideas and perspective-taking.