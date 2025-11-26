Author Rebekah Sorenson’s New Book “If I Were a Skunk” Explores How Cool a Skunk Can be Beyond Their Stereotypical Smell, While Spotlighting Empathy and Perspectives
Recent release “If I Were a Skunk” from Page Publishing author Rebekah Sorenson is a riveting tale that invites readers on an educational journey to discover different facts about skunks, and their wonderful attributes beyond their more well-known smelly defense mechanism. From acrobatic feats to how different situations make them feel, Sorenson reveals skunks are more than just their stink, while encouraging openness to new ideas and perspective-taking.
Sherman, NY, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rebekah Sorenson, who has a lifelong love of reading, has completed her new book “If I Were a Skunk”: a lighthearted story that shows there is more to skunks than their commonly known stinky spray, exploring how they navigate the world around them every day.
“What do you think of when you hear or think of a skunk?” writes Sorenson. “What if there’s more to a skunk than just being stinky? This book takes a minute to take a walk in a skunk’s shoes and see how cool they can be.”
Published by Page Publishing, Rebekah Sorenson’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s desire to encourage kindness towards all creatures, including animals many may not have favorable opinions about, while encouraging looking beyond the surface, building empathy, and considering varying perspectives. With colorful artwork to bring Sorenson’s story to life, “If I Were a Skunk” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping to inspire empathy for others.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “If I Were a Skunk” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“What do you think of when you hear or think of a skunk?” writes Sorenson. “What if there’s more to a skunk than just being stinky? This book takes a minute to take a walk in a skunk’s shoes and see how cool they can be.”
Published by Page Publishing, Rebekah Sorenson’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s desire to encourage kindness towards all creatures, including animals many may not have favorable opinions about, while encouraging looking beyond the surface, building empathy, and considering varying perspectives. With colorful artwork to bring Sorenson’s story to life, “If I Were a Skunk” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping to inspire empathy for others.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “If I Were a Skunk” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories