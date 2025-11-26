Author Kaci Stafford’s New Book “The True Adventures of Kaci Lizabeth: Fishing with Dad” is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl’s Fishing Adventure with Her Father

Recent release “The True Adventures of Kaci Lizabeth: Fishing with Dad” from Page Publishing author Kaci Stafford is a heartfelt story inspired by true events that follows a young girl named Kaci as she and her father head off on a fishing trip together. Although Kaci has cerebral palsy, she doesn’t let her disability get in the way of enjoying this special day.