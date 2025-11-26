Author Kaci Stafford’s New Book “The True Adventures of Kaci Lizabeth: Fishing with Dad” is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl’s Fishing Adventure with Her Father
Recent release “The True Adventures of Kaci Lizabeth: Fishing with Dad” from Page Publishing author Kaci Stafford is a heartfelt story inspired by true events that follows a young girl named Kaci as she and her father head off on a fishing trip together. Although Kaci has cerebral palsy, she doesn’t let her disability get in the way of enjoying this special day.
Union, NJ, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kaci Stafford, a native of Washington state who lives with cerebral palsy, has completed her new book “The True Adventures of Kaci Lizabeth: Fishing with Dad”: a captivating tale that recounts a fishing trip shared between the author and her father.
Stafford shares, “Kaci and her dad love going on adventures together. Fishing is one of their favorite things to do because they spend quality time together. The two of them don’t let Kaci’s Cerebral Palsy dictate the activities they do. Find out how they go fishing with a disability through an immersive experience.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kaci Stafford’s engaging tale is partly inspired by the author’s desire to help her readers understand that having a disability and people with disabilities aren’t something to fear or avoid, but rather should be accepted and embraced. Through sharing this story, Stafford also hopes to inspire parents to read to their children, much like her father used to do while she was growing up.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “The True Adventures of Kaci Lizabeth: Fishing with Dad” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
