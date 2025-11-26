Author Ventress Jackson Sr.’s New Book “Trophies” Shares Exciting and True Stories About a Young Boy’s Quest to be the Very Best in Sports and in the Classroom
Recent release “Trophies” from Page Publishing author Ventress Jackson Sr. is a story about how a kid began his journey competing in team sports and academic competitions to win trophies and the values he learned along the way.
Gary, IN, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ventress Jackson Sr., who holds a BS in political science and minors in economics and public administration, has completed his new book “Trophies”: a semi-autobiographical story that begins with the boy’s older brother winning first place in a state basketball tournament. Ventress admired the first-place trophy so much that he decided that winning trophies would become his goal in life, beginning at that moment.
Author Ventress Jackson Sr. has been involved with youth development and team sports for over thirty years in his hometown of Gary, Indiana. He also enjoys mentoring local youth and volunteering at the local food bank. Ventress takes great pride in being a role model and youth advocate. He enjoys traveling, exercise, reading and writing, along with spending time with his family—his wife, Lindie, and four children. Ventress has coached both Little League baseball and biddy basketball. His favorite pastime is watching sports on television or attending live sporting events.
Ventress shares, “I am writing this book to serve as an inspiration to all those who read it. It is important for boys and girls to have fun during their developing years, competing in sports and academics. The book is about my journey competing in sports to win trophies and the values that were learned along the way. I won my first trophy playing baseball at age ten, and the trophy journey began from there.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ventress Jackson Sr.’s compelling tale celebrates sports and classroom learning.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Trophies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
