Author Ernest Keegan’s New Book “Cold Karma” is a Gripping Crime Drama That Centers Around an Investigation Into a Series of Murders Linked to a Boxing Gym
Recent release “Cold Karma” from Page Publishing author Ernest Keegan is a compelling novel that follows Detective Martin Kramer, who is assigned to solving a brutal killing that seems to have been committed by a member of the wrestling team at a local boxing gym. But as more bodies pile up, this one off case suddenly becomes a small part in a much larger investigation.
Glenshaw, PA, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ernest Keegan, a US Air Force veteran as well as a loving husband of fifty-two years, has completed his new book “Cold Karma”: a riveting novel that follows a detective’s investigation into a series of homicides that may be linked to the local boxing gym, causing him to lean on the gym’s staff for assistance in breaking into the wrestling community and deliver justice.
Keegan writes, “The neighborhood has gone through a lot of changes. Caponi’s Home of Champions has weathered them all, even the arson fire that almost took the life of Marylou Caponi’s life partner, Dan McClain. Now rebuilding the gym, a team of local ‘little people’ wrestlers, managed by Jimmy ‘Samson’ Stanson—himself a former world champion—rent space to train, adding some well-needed funding.
“Marylou received a call from Detective Martin Kramer to inform her that he had just viewed one of the wrestling team members brutally murdered in Sardis Way, a few blocks from the gym. She’ll have a fresh pot of coffee for him when he shows up to interview the wrestlers later on.
“A ‘little person’ being brutally murdered was extremely unusual, but more bodies start to show up, and they don’t seem to be connected, including a young woman who is in the ICU at St. Margaret’s Hospital fighting for her life.
“Detective Kramer needs answers as soon as possible. The involved community didn’t trust the police. Kramer was meeting resistance. He wasn’t one to back down. Dan and Marylou will give him all the help they can, but Jimmy Stanson claims he has nothing to offer.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ernest Keegan’s enthralling tale will keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page as Detective Kramer inches closer and closer to the truth. But with secrets, lies, and danger lurking around every corner, will he manage to discover the truth or join the growing list of victims as the killer’s next mark?
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Cold Karma” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Keegan writes, “The neighborhood has gone through a lot of changes. Caponi’s Home of Champions has weathered them all, even the arson fire that almost took the life of Marylou Caponi’s life partner, Dan McClain. Now rebuilding the gym, a team of local ‘little people’ wrestlers, managed by Jimmy ‘Samson’ Stanson—himself a former world champion—rent space to train, adding some well-needed funding.
“Marylou received a call from Detective Martin Kramer to inform her that he had just viewed one of the wrestling team members brutally murdered in Sardis Way, a few blocks from the gym. She’ll have a fresh pot of coffee for him when he shows up to interview the wrestlers later on.
“A ‘little person’ being brutally murdered was extremely unusual, but more bodies start to show up, and they don’t seem to be connected, including a young woman who is in the ICU at St. Margaret’s Hospital fighting for her life.
“Detective Kramer needs answers as soon as possible. The involved community didn’t trust the police. Kramer was meeting resistance. He wasn’t one to back down. Dan and Marylou will give him all the help they can, but Jimmy Stanson claims he has nothing to offer.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ernest Keegan’s enthralling tale will keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page as Detective Kramer inches closer and closer to the truth. But with secrets, lies, and danger lurking around every corner, will he manage to discover the truth or join the growing list of victims as the killer’s next mark?
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Cold Karma” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories