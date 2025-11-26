Author Ernest Keegan’s New Book “Cold Karma” is a Gripping Crime Drama That Centers Around an Investigation Into a Series of Murders Linked to a Boxing Gym

Recent release “Cold Karma” from Page Publishing author Ernest Keegan is a compelling novel that follows Detective Martin Kramer, who is assigned to solving a brutal killing that seems to have been committed by a member of the wrestling team at a local boxing gym. But as more bodies pile up, this one off case suddenly becomes a small part in a much larger investigation.