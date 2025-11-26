Author Jessica Kennedy’s New Book “Growing Together” is a Memorable Children’s Story That Celebrates the Importance of Family and Communication
Recent release “Growing Together” from Page Publishing author Jessica Kennedy invites young readers and listeners to discover the joy of family and the magic of understanding in this charming tale of growth and connection.
West Hickory, PA, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jessica Kennedy has completed her new book “Growing Together”: a moving children’s story about a young girl whose day is thrown off track by multiple obstacles.
In a whirlwind morning, a little girl wakes from a sweet dream only to face the chaos of family life. Frustrated by her mother’s forgetfulness and the teasing of a friend, she believes her mood is all her mother’s fault. But when a heartfelt conversation reveals the love and challenges of growing up together, she learns that being one of three siblings means sharing not just space but also love and laughter.
Author Jessica Kennedy, better known to her friends and family as Jessie, grew up in a small town in Pennsylvania. While many of her friends were out playing basketball or riding bikes, she could often be found with a notebook and pen, writing short stories to share with her mother. Being an author was just a dream. Fast forward a few decades, and she became a wife and mother to three children. Soon after the birth of her third child, she received her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. Realizing that with dedication and a lot of work, her dreams were slowly coming true, she decided to reach for yet another. She brings to life the dreams of a much younger version of herself, becoming an author and writing for not only the children to help them navigate growing up, but also for the parents who work hard day in and day out.
Published by Page Publishing, Jessica Kennedy’s dynamic tale helps young readers and listeners learn the impact of communication.
Readers who wish to experience this expressive work can purchase “Growing Together” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
