Future Horizons Presents: Dr. Temple Grandin, The Grandin Papers — Dec. 30, Orlando, FL
Renowned animal scientist Dr. Temple Grandin, Ph.D., has improved animal welfare worldwide through innovative livestock handling. A professor at Colorado State University, her bestselling Animals in Translation and acclaimed The Grandin Papers books cement her reputation as a leading voice in animal science. Along with countless awards, her portrait is now part of the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.
Orlando, FL, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Future Horizons is proud to announce an extraordinary conference with Dr. Temple Grandin. This event will take place in Orlando, FL, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Dr. Grandin is renowned for her groundbreaking approach to understanding animal behavior. Her 50+ years of experience observing animals shine through in this conference, which takes its title from her highly acclaimed book, The Grandin Papers.
Her professional training as a scientist, combined with her unique perspective as a person with autism, gives her insights unlike any other expert in the field of animal science.
Benefit from over five decades of expertise in animal welfare with Dr. Temple Grandin, a world-renowned livestock handling facility designer and Professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University.
Dr. Grandin will share practical tips and insights on:
• The importance of environmental enrichment for pigs
• Effective horse training techniques
• How animals perceive novel objects
• The most humane stunning methods for cattle and pigs in meat plants
• How to best prepare animals for the slaughter process
Dr. Grandin is renowned for her groundbreaking approach to understanding animal behavior. Her 50+ years of experience observing animals shine through in this conference, which takes its title from her highly acclaimed book, The Grandin Papers.
Her professional training as a scientist, combined with her unique perspective as a person with autism, gives her insights unlike any other expert in the field of animal science.
Benefit from over five decades of expertise in animal welfare with Dr. Temple Grandin, a world-renowned livestock handling facility designer and Professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University.
Dr. Grandin will share practical tips and insights on:
• The importance of environmental enrichment for pigs
• Effective horse training techniques
• How animals perceive novel objects
• The most humane stunning methods for cattle and pigs in meat plants
• How to best prepare animals for the slaughter process
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Categories