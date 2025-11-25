Future Horizons Presents: Dr. Temple Grandin, The Grandin Papers — Dec. 30, Orlando, FL

Renowned animal scientist Dr. Temple Grandin, Ph.D., has improved animal welfare worldwide through innovative livestock handling. A professor at Colorado State University, her bestselling Animals in Translation and acclaimed The Grandin Papers books cement her reputation as a leading voice in animal science. Along with countless awards, her portrait is now part of the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.