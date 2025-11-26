Pacific Crest Insurance Announces Ben Howard
Pacific Crest Services Welcomes Insurance Industry Veteran Ben Howard as Director of Carrier & Agency Relations
Eagle, ID, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pacific Crest Services (PCS), a national insurance alliance dedicated to helping captive agents transition to independence and helping independent insurance agents grow and thrive, is proud to announce the addition of Ben Howard as its new Director of Carrier & Agency Relations.
Ben brings over a decade of senior leadership experience in the insurance industry. He spent 10 years with AssuredPartners/Gallagher, where he held multiple executive positions including Associate Broker, Director of Marketing, Director of Agency Operations, COO, Sales Leader, and most recently Interim Agency President of a $17 million revenue agency. His extensive background spans Employee Benefits, Personal Lines, and Commercial Lines operations, giving him comprehensive insight into the challenges and opportunities facing independent agents.
“I’m excited to join a veteran-owned organization that truly puts agent success first,” said Ben. “Pacific Crest Services has built something special—a genuine partnership model that empowers agents with the freedom and resources they need to thrive. I look forward to strengthening our carrier relationships and helping more agents discover what independence can mean for their business.”
Strengthening the Foundation for Agent Success
In his role, Ben Howard will work directly with both PCS member agencies and carrier partners to:
Expand and deepen carrier relationships across Pacific Crest’s 300+ carrier network.
Identify new market opportunities and product solutions for independent agents.
Enhance value propositions for both agents and carrier partners.
Support agents transitioning from captive to independent status with carrier access and expertise.
A Virginia native, Ben recently relocated from San Diego to Boise to join Pacific Crest Services. When not focused on advancing the independent agent channel, he enjoys spending time with his family, fishing, and playing soccer and rugby.
“Ben’s depth of experience and proven leadership across multiple lines of business make him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Shawn Webb, Founder & CEO. “His track record of building successful agency operations and his understanding of both the agent and carrier perspective align perfectly with our mission to help agents thrive in today’s competitive marketplace.”
About Pacific Crest Services
Pacific Crest Services is a veteran-owned national insurance alliance helping captive agents transition to independence and supporting independent agents with comprehensive resources. With more than 280 agency partnerships across 36 states and relationships with over 300 carriers, PCS provides agents with carrier access, operational support, and the technology they need to build and grow successful independent agencies.
About Pacific Crest Services
Pacific Crest Services is a veteran-owned national insurance alliance helping captive agents transition to independence and supporting independent agents with comprehensive resources. With more than 280 agency partnerships across 36 states and relationships with over 300 carriers, PCS provides agents with carrier access, operational support, and the technology they need to build and grow successful independent agencies.
Contact
Ray Cruz
208-938-4197
https://pacificcrestservices.com
