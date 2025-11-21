Sophisticated Heist Targets Award-Winning Wine Cellar at L’Auberge Provençale
L’Auberge Provençale in White Post, Virginia, reported a sophisticated theft of rare Domaine de la Romanée-Conti wines from its award-winning cellar. The suspects posed as event planners, replaced bottles with fakes, and fled. One was detained on-site while the other escaped.
White Post, VA, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- L’Auberge Provençale, a renowned inn and fine-dining restaurant in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, has confirmed that several bottles of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti (DRC), among the rarest and most coveted wines in the world, were stolen in a deliberate and pre-planned theft earlier this week.
The suspects, wearing wigs and posing as event planners, requested to see the restaurant and its wine cellar. Under the guise of evaluating the venue for a high-end event, they were granted a brief tour, which the family-run inn typically offers its guests with pride.
“We’ve been collecting wine for decades and we’re very proud of it,” said Celeste Borel, co-owner of L’Auberge Provençale. “We love showing people our wine cellar, it’s one of the most special parts of who we are.”
Once inside, the pair executed a calculated scheme. They replaced genuine bottles of DRC with counterfeit screw-cap bottles designed to conceal the theft. These wines are so exclusive that even the most prestigious restaurants must be invited to purchase them.
“It’s not just about money,” explained Sommelier Christian Borel. “To acquire a bottle like that, you have to have built a relationship over the years. These bottles were the crown jewels of our cellar.”
After the suspects abruptly departed, staff quickly realized the bottles were missing and raised the alarm. Acting on instinct, employees and an on-site guest pursued the pair toward their getaway vehicle—a New Jersey rental car parked strategically out of view. In the confrontation that followed, one staff member narrowly avoided injury as the male suspect sped off, while the female suspect was detained on-site thanks to the swift and courageous response of staff and patrons.
Law enforcement, including the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police, responded within minutes. The female suspect was taken into custody and is being held without bond pending a court date; the male suspect remains at large. The investigation is ongoing.
Two DRC bottles—a Grand Échézeaux and an Échézeaux—were recovered, though several remain missing. Each bears a unique serial number, which may help law enforcement trace them. Still, DRC wines are known to circulate quickly through black-market and private-collector channels, making recovery a challenge.
“Words cannot express our gratitude for the bravery, composure, and immediate action of our staff,” said Celeste Borel. “Their dedication and courage prevented this situation from becoming far worse. We are a small, family-run business offering extraordinary experiences to our guests, and the loss of these rare wines is heartbreaking. We hope the ongoing investigation leads to the recovery of our bottles and that those responsible face the full consequences of their actions.”
L’Auberge Provençale, celebrated for its award-winning French-inspired cuisine, curated wine cellar, and gracious hospitality, has long drawn sommeliers and collectors from around the world. The inn is now increasing cellar security following the incident. For more information, watch the Inn’s sommelier share the full story on YouTube.
About L’Auberge Provençale:
Nestled in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, L’Auberge Provençale is an award-winning country inn and fine-dining restaurant celebrated for its French-inspired cuisine, world-class wine cellar, and warm hospitality. For over 40 years, the Borel family has welcomed guests to experience the art of Provençal living through exceptional food, wine, and gracious service. Recognized by Wine Spectator, Northern Virginia Magazine, and the Virginia Wine, the inn remains one of the state’s most distinguished destinations for food and wine enthusiasts. To learn more, visit www.laubergeprovencale.com. For updates on the investigation and ongoing recovery efforts, follow L’Auberge Provençale on social media.
