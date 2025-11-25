Sweet Candy Café Anniversary Celebration on ShopSmall Saturday
Sweet Candy Café Marks 13th Anniversary
Lumberton, NC, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On November 29, 2025, store owner Felicia Evans Williams and co-owner Russell Williams, will celebrate the 13th anniversary of storefront Sweet Candy Café in Historic Downtown Lumberton, North Carolina. The celebration will be held in the store during Small Business Saturday, with American Express ShopSmall swag bags and complimentary confectionery goodies. For the third year in a row, Sweet Candy Café was named the neighborhood champion by American Express and is featured on their website.
Sweet Candy Café continues to be a sweet spot to visit in the heart of downtown and online and always welcomes travelers from interstate 95. “The team’s creativity increased our social media footprint on TikTok,” explained Evans Williams. “Some of our candy posts have reached over half a million views and brought in new business.”
With the holiday season in full swing, Evans Williams reflects on a busy year. Sweet Candy Café participated in multiple community events, including Rumba on the Lumber and the National Hispanic Month Festival. The store hosted several private events and was featured in the November 2025 Voyage Raleigh Magazine. Sweet Candy Café also received a 10-year plaque from the North Carolina Adopt-a-Highway Program for keeping the local road clean.
In-store and online shopping will be available during the13th anniversary during ShopSmall Saturday on November 29th. A portion of the sales will go towards the Annual Timothy Rodney Long Memorial Scholarship, an annual scholarship awarded to a deserving student from the late co-owner’s hometown of Newark, New Jersey. And, in memory of Evans Williams father, Dr. Wilson A. Lacy, complimentary jellybeans for customers during our 13th anniversary while supplies last.
About Felicia Evans Williams
Evans Williams is a graduate of Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina where she earned her BA in Sociology and was named a Vanguard Fellow in 2019. She received her MBA from the University of Phoenix and completed the Bank of America Institute for Women's Entrepreneurship program from Cornell University. Evans Williams has always had a passion for sweets and is an active participant of the Sweets and Snacks Expo held yearly in Chicago, IL, National Confectionery Association and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Evans Long in conjunction with the University of Phoenix visited Sweet Candy Café and featured a video about the confectionery storefront and gained over 730,000 views on this video.
About Russell Williams
In 2024, Evans Williams named Russell Williams as the co-owner of Sweet Candy Café. Williams is a native of Harlem, New York and currently resides in Queens. He is a hall of famer and graduate of Manhattan University, formerly Manhattan College. Williams is delighted to be a part of the confectionery team and has brought in a lot of new business from the New York City area. He is looking forward to being an active participant in the confectionery industry.
About Sweet Candy Café
Sweet Candy Café is a Black Owned business in Downtown Lumberton, NC inside the Dick Taylor Plaza, founded in October 2012 and now marking our 13th year in the candy industry.
For the latest news and updates on Sweet Candy Café, shop, donate and visit us on online at SweetCandyCafe.com. Join us on TikTok @SweetCandyCafe, like us on Instagram at SweetCandyNC, SweetCandyCafe and Follow us on Twitter at SweetEvents1.
