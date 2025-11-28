QNAP Launches myQNAPcloud Surveillance: Secure and Scalable Cloud Backup for Surveillance Recordings
Taipei, Taiwan, November 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading innovator in computing, networking, and storage solutions, today announced the launch of myQNAPcloud Surveillance, a dedicated cloud backup service for surveillance recordings. Designed to integrate seamlessly with QNAP’s on-premises QVR Surveillance solution, this new offering enables secure, offsite storage for critical video data—helping businesses meet compliance requirements and implement best practices for data protection.
QVR Surveillance is QNAP’s next-generation video management system (VMS), succeeding QVR Pro and QVR Elite. It transforms QNAP NAS into a powerful, centralized surveillance solution with flexible recording, smart event management, AI-powered surveillance, and scalable storage.
“From local offices to large-scale infrastructure, myQNAPcloud Surveillance helps users back up and manage video recordings more securely and efficiently,” said Pac Shih, Product Manager at QNAP. “It’s the ideal cloud companion to our QVR Surveillance system.”
myQNAPcloud Surveillance enhances QVR Surveillance by adding a robust cloud storage layer, allowing users to back up recordings from their QNAP NAS directly to the cloud. With HTTPS data transmission, server-side encryption, two-factor authentication (2FA), and login activity monitoring, the service ensures sensitive recordings are protected from unauthorized access.
Built with transparency and flexibility in mind, myQNAPcloud Surveillance uses a per-stream pricing model—making it significantly more affordable than typical cloud storage services.
▪️1080p: Starting at USD 14.99 / 30 days
▪️4K: Starting at USD 29.99 / 30 days
▪️8K: Please contact us on Sales Inquiry.
myQNAPcloud Surveillance is now available. To learn more, including subscription plans and pricing, see: https://www.qnap.com/go/software/myqnapcloud-surveillance
Woody Chang
+88626412000
Woody Chang
+88626412000
