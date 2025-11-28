MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Announces Year-End Holiday Offering Focused on Relaxation and Tranquility
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort today announced its year-end holiday program designed to provide guests with a calm and comfortable environment during the festive season. As travelers increasingly look for spaces that offer privacy and peaceful surroundings, the Resort introduces a range of services intended to support restful year-end stays.
An Giang, Vietnam, November 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The property features fully equipped guest rooms with a contemporary design, suitable for families, couples, or individual travelers. Dining services are available throughout the day at Cat Tuong Restaurant, where guests can enjoy a variety of meal options prepared in accordance with the resort’s culinary standards.
Additional on-site facilities include the outdoor swimming pool, the Hoa Mat Troi Bar offering beverages throughout the day, and the Pier Café—an open-air space where guests can experience the natural atmosphere of Nui Sam.
According to the resort’s management team, the year-end period is an opportune time for visitors to take a break from busy schedules and plan short holidays in a quieter setting. MerPerle Nui Sam Resort aims to provide a setting where guests can conclude their year with comfort and ease.
For reservation details or further information, guests may contact the Resort through the channels listed below.
About MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Nestled at the foot of the legendary Nui Sam Mountain, alongside the tranquil Xang Canal, MerPerle Nui Sam Resort offers a seamless blend of unique riverside architecture and luxurious, modern amenities. More than just a place to stay, it is an upscale retreat where you can unwind, embrace serenity, and savor every relaxing moment to the fullest.
