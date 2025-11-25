Nityo Infotech and Wand AI Announce Hundreds-of-Millions Partnership to Accelerate the Future of Work
Palo Alto, CA, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The partnership combines Nityo’s worldwide delivery with Wand’s operating system for the agentic workforce.
Nityo Infotech, a global IT services leader operating in 40+ countries with 31,000+ employees, and Wand AI, an enterprise AI leader that developed the pioneering operating system for the agentic workforce, today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration to empower global enterprises to deploy agentic AI workforces at scale.
The collaboration is one of the largest global initiatives to bring AI agents into the enterprise, and it enables a new hybrid workforce model, which is patented by Wand AI, where the agentic workforce and the human workforce collaborate to transform the workforce by notably increasing efficiency, accuracy, and scaling. Through this partnership, Nityo will enable its customers to redesign core business functions by integrating AI agents to work alongside human teams.
“Enterprises don’t just need more AI – they need a workforce model where intelligent agents execute real work under tight governance,” said Naveen Kumar, Founder & CEO of Nityo Infotech. “With Wand, we are enabling our clients to create a governed agentic workforce, not just demos, and to scale it quickly along their human workforce.”
Through this partnership, Nityo will accelerate the distribution and deployment of Wand OS for the agentic workforce, enabling the Nityo enterprise to move from isolated pilots to governed, production-ready agentic workforces that collaborate seamlessly with human teams.
Given Wand’s unique patents and technology, benefits include major improvements to various enterprise services such as:
Finance & risk processes via automated reporting, reconciliation, and compliance checks;
Customer operations, including service workflows, onboarding, and claims processing;
Legal & compliance workflows such as contract review, monitoring, and risk management;
HR & procurement workflows, such as talent acquisition, recruitment, RFP processes, and vendor management.
“AI agents are not just tools – they are a new class of labor. This new labor requires a new operating system. By combining Wand’s operating system with Nityo’s global reach, enterprises now have a pragmatic path to 10x productivity while maintaining compliance, security, and cost discipline,” said Rotem Alaluf, Wand’s Founder & CEO.
What Customers Gain Through this Partnership
By deploying the agentic workforce, Nityo’s customers will receive transformational benefits that are proprietary to Wand’s technological capabilities, including:
Production-Grade Agent Workforce – AI agents that execute end-to-end workflows, evolve over time, escalate edge cases, learn from feedback, and collaborate with human teams;
Centralized Control & Compliance – Enterprise control panel for autonomy, budgets, auditability, and performance benchmarking;
Global Integration & Support – Nityo-led rollout, localization, and global reach across 40+ countries;
Scalable Transformation – Expand from a handful of agentic processes to hundreds, spanning critical functions such as finance, HR, legal, accounting, collections, and onboarding.
The Nityo and Wand partnership is exemplary of the future of how enterprises will operate. Companies that embrace agentic workforces gain decisive speed and cost advantages, while those that remain human-only risk falling behind. Wand provides a powerful operating system for the agentic workforce, while Nityo delivers the global reach to implement and scale it.
About Nityo Infotech
Nityo Infotech is one of the fastest-growing global IT services and solutions companies, headquartered in the U.S., with operations in 40+ countries, 31,000+ employees, and thousands of enterprise clients across banking, insurance, finance, FMCG, and high tech. Nityo delivers application services, cloud & infrastructure, platform engineering, data & AI, and managed services at global scale. Learn more at nityo.com.
About Wand AI
Wand AI is the leading operating system for the agentic workforce—the platform where AI agents are created, executed, orchestrated, coordinated, evolved, and managed. Wand OS enables seamless collaboration between AI agents and human teams, providing centralized governance, orchestration, and productivity optimization for AI labor. Backed by foundational patents and real-world deployments in financial services, insurance, energy, and legal industries, Wand is setting the standard for enterprise-scale agentic transformation. Founded in 2023, the company operates from Palo Alto and New York. Learn more at wand.ai.
