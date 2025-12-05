Dr. Jonathan Lotson Releases New Book on AI and Modern Leadership
Atlanta, GA, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Jonathan Lotson Releases New Book Examining Leadership and Artificial Intelligence
Dr. Jonathan Lotson, author, minister, and leadership consultant, has released a new book providing practical and faith-informed insight for leaders navigating the growing influence of artificial intelligence across multiple sectors. The book offers accessible frameworks designed to help organizational, ministry, and community leaders understand and responsibly integrate AI into their daily work.
The release comes at a time when industries across the country are rapidly adopting AI-driven tools and workflows. Dr. Lotson’s newest work aims to clarify how leaders can adapt to technological change while maintaining strong values, effective communication, and organizational stability.
“Artificial intelligence is advancing faster than many leaders are prepared for,” said Dr. Lotson. “This book was written to bring clarity to an area that often feels overwhelming. My goal is to help leaders approach the future with confidence rather than uncertainty.”
A Background Rooted in Leadership and Development
Dr. Lotson is the founder of Jonathan Lotson Enterprises, where he provides strategic planning, leadership coaching, and organizational development support for leaders in corporate, nonprofit, educational, ministry, and real estate environments. He is also a speaker, podcaster, and creator of digital leadership tools and assessments.
His academic background includes:
Bachelor’s Degree in Professional Music (minor in Africana Studies), Berklee College of Music
Master of Divinity, C.H. Mason Seminary at the Interdenominational Theological Center
Doctorate in Strategic Leadership, Regent University
In his work, Dr. Lotson often emphasizes the importance of collaboration and mentorship among leaders. “Success is rarely achieved alone,” he said. “Leaders grow when they have guidance, accountability, and the right tools.”
About the Book
The book explores:
Approaches for integrating AI into leadership routines
Strategies for guiding teams through rapid technological change
Practical communication and culture-building tools for modern organizations
A faith-grounded perspective on innovation and stewardship
Real-world examples applicable to pastors, nonprofit leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs
Early reviewers describe the book as a resource that organizes complex topics into clear, actionable guidance.
The book is now available through Dr. Lotson’s official website under the resources section.
Availability
Readers can access the new release at: www.jonathanlotson.com/resources
About Dr. Jonathan Lotson
Dr. Jonathan Lotson is an author, minister, leadership consultant, life coach, real estate agent, and founder of Jonathan Lotson Enterprises. He provides leadership development, strategic coaching, and organizational training for a wide range of leaders and institutions. His work centers on helping leaders adapt to change, strengthen communication, and operate with clarity and purpose.
Media Contact
Jonathan Lotson Enterprises
Email: info@jonathanlotson.com
Website: www.jonathanlotson.com
