Loveforce International Releases a Christmas Song and a Radio Edit
On Friday, November 28, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles, one is a Country Western Christmas song, the other is a Radio edit of a song previously released song.
Santa Clarita, CA, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, November 28, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One of the new releases will be a Country Western Christmas song. The other new release will be the Radio edit of a song it released previously.
The new Digital Music Single release by Ami Cannon is entitled “Daddy’s Coming Home For A Country Christmas”. It is a Christmas song with an Indie, Singer-Songwriter, Country & Western feel. Instrumentally it combines a bass, drums, electric guitar and a steel pedal guitar. It combines the instruments with a melody and Inspirational Holiday lyrics that tell a heartfelt story of a mother telling her children that their Daddy is coming home for Christmas.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “I Treat My Woman Better Than I Treat My Wife” Radio Edit. It is a happy, energetic Blues song that can be described as is a cross between Louisiana Shuffle Blues and Southern Soul. It has a happy, energetic feel and a lively beat that is meant to get people moving.
Lyrically, it is a serio-comic story about a guy that has both a wife and a girl friend.
“We have two really strong releases this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. "We have one song that kicks off 'A Loveforce Christmas' with three more different kind of Christmas songs following next month, and a radio edit of very catchy song,” he said. “All told, listeners should be happy with this day after Thanksgiving happy pair of releases,” he continued.
The pair of new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
