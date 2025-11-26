Loveforce International Announces Its December 2025 Digital Music Singles Releases
Loveforce International Announces its December 2025 Digital Music Singles releases. There will be releases by six different recording artists in different five genres. There will be at least one release every Friday in December.
Santa Clarita, CA, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International Announces its December 2025 Digital Music Singles releases. There will be releases by six of their recording artists. There will be at least one release every Friday in December including December 5, 12, 19 and 26.
The six recording artists releasing singles in December will include Billy Ray Charles, Anna Hamilton, Honey Davis, Ami Cannon, inRchild and The Loveforce Collective. The genres of music released will include Adult Contemporary-Jazz, Soul, Blues, Tin Pan Alley, and Holiday. There will be three Christmas oriented releases, one of which will be an instrumental.
“Our December releases will include a couple of unusual Christmas oriented songs and songs which explore other sides of the holiday season,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “There will also be a very happy tune and one rather risqué song,” he continued.
All of the new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
