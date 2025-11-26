Author Bo Connor’s New Book, “The Dark Side of Two Sons Chronicles: Book 1 'An Odyssey into the Mind of the Lord of Lÿght,'” Follows the Training of Three Warriors
Recent release “The Dark Side of Two Sons Chronicles: Book 1 'An Odyssey into the Mind of the Lord of Lÿght'” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Bo Connor is a gripping fantasy that centers around the three sons of the Lord of Lÿght whose training to become warriors is put to an unexpected test by a Dark Lord.
New York, NY, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bo Connor, a retired Correctional Officer and a Veteran of the United States Army, as well as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, has completed his new book, “The Dark Side of Two Sons Chronicles: Book 1 'An Odyssey into the Mind of the Lord of Lÿght'”: a compelling novel that follows the three sons of the Lord of Lÿght who are put to the ultimate test as they embark on a journey to fulfill their destinies as Warriors of Lÿght.
“‘The Dark Side of Two Sons’ is a story about the Lord of Lÿght, who is the creator of worlds,” shares Connor. “It involves war, rebellion and the adventures with three of his sons. Arÿon, Daxtyn, Draykob and their Warrior of Lÿght spirit guide, Kaspyn Jaspyr who teaches and trains them to become Warriors of Lÿght. They experience tests of their courage and faith when they encounter unexpected danger from the Dark Lord and his minions.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Bo Connor’s epic tale will transport readers as they follow along on this classic story of good versus evil. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, "The Dark Side of Two Sons Chronicles: Book 1 'An Odyssey into the Mind of the Lord of Lÿght'" is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Dark Side of Two Sons Chronicles: Book 1 'An Odyssey into the Mind of the Lord of Lÿght'" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
