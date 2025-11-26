Author Sam Odishoo’s New Book, "Run to the Light," is a Stirring Novel of One Man’s Journey to Redefine His Life While Incarcerated After Turning to a Life of Crime

Recent release “Run to the Light” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Sam Odishoo is a compelling tale that centers around Malcolm, a young man from Chicago's West Side whose life spirals into crime and incarceration. While in jail, Malcolm is forced to face his past while attempting to turn his life around and survive his time on the inside.