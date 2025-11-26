Author Sam Odishoo’s New Book, "Run to the Light," is a Stirring Novel of One Man’s Journey to Redefine His Life While Incarcerated After Turning to a Life of Crime
Recent release “Run to the Light” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Sam Odishoo is a compelling tale that centers around Malcolm, a young man from Chicago's West Side whose life spirals into crime and incarceration. While in jail, Malcolm is forced to face his past while attempting to turn his life around and survive his time on the inside.
Mundelein, IL, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sam Odishoo, an avid reader, a sports junkie, a self-enterpriser, and an amateur criminal justice researcher, has completed his new book, “Run to the Light”: a stirring tale of one man’s struggle to survive after landing himself in jail following a downward spiral into Chicago’s underworld of crime.
Since 2014, author Sam Odishoo’s family has led a nonprofit mentorship group in North Chicago, Illinois, called Brothers United, which provides guidance to under-resourced teenage boys. Sam has also worked in insurance sales and, over the last decade, his sales-leadership articles have been featured in several industry publications. Currently, the author lives with his wife, Sara, and their daughter, Sadie, in the Chicagoland suburbs. They enjoy traveling, exercising, volunteering, and hanging out with their dog, Dexter.
Odishoo shares, “Twenty-year-old Malcolm Lattimore is the firstborn child of single mother and teacher, Sandra. He is intelligent and well educated like his younger sister, Davina. But he’s also impulsive, felonious, and lost. His life is unraveling into another sad story on Chicago’s West Side.
“Malcolm is an outlier, the token white kid in his predominantly black neighborhood. Fortunately, Malcolm’s childhood best friend, Devontae, always had his back and helped him weave into the community’s social fabric. ‘Tae also introduced Malcolm to Chicago’s dangerous underworld. Fast money is their motive. And stealing cars is their means.
“That is, until a failed carjacking lands Malcolm back in Cook County Jail. And this time, Malcolm knows he’s heading to prison. Into a racially segregated ecosystem, where he’ll have to relearn white culture and reject his upbringing in the black community.
“Malcolm promises his mom and sister that he will use his time in the penitentiary productively. Instead, he takes a survive-or-die approach, sending himself on a death-defying, years-long roller-coaster ride. Malcolm thought coming to prison was his rock bottom. But he quickly learns that he still has much further to fall.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Sam Odishoo’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow Malcolm’s journey to shed himself of his past mistakes and learn a new way forward. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Run to the Light” is a story of forgiveness and salvation, as well as a testament to the strength of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Run to the Light" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
