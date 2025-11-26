Patricia Wilkerson’s Newly Released "Godfrey" is a Faith-Affirming Children’s Tale Filled with Adventure, Lessons, and God’s Love
“Godfrey: And His Search for His Place, His Forever Home, and His Family” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia Wilkerson is a gentle and inspired story about a little stuffed giraffe’s quest to find belonging, family, and God’s promises along the way.
Dothan, AL, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Godfrey: And His Search for His Place, His Forever Home, and His Family”: an imaginative blend of playful storytelling and spiritual encouragement for young readers. “Godfrey: And His Search for His Place, His Forever Home, and His Family” is the creation of published author, Patricia Wilkerson, a devoted born-again Christian of more than forty-five years whose life and ministry reflect her deep passion for Jesus Christ. Married to her husband, Robin, for over forty-seven years, she is a mother of three and grandmother of seven. Together, she and her husband planted Calvary Chapel Dothan Church in Alabama, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, children’s ministry director, and women’s ministry leader. Today, she continues her service through Help the Harvest Ministries and HTHRadio.com, which broadcasts Bible teaching worldwide. As both an author and artist, Patricia is dedicated to sharing the love of Christ with children, tweens, and the young at heart.
Wilkerson shares, “Godfrey is a heart-tugging, fun-loving story about a little stuffed giraffe that was thrown away. His family vanished; they disappeared. It was those giant aunts he feared. It was half past dawn, and even his best friend, Joey, was gone!
Life consists of many twists and some very scary turns. Through the darkness of night or the brightness of day, Godfrey will be on his way. He will journey beyond the backyard and across the USA, looking for the family he lost that day.
Godfrey will share Fun Facts along the way and what the Bible has to say, including answers to questions that have boggled many a mind for quite some time, like what came first, the chicken or the egg? And what really happened to the unicorn with that fabulous horn? And in addition, you’ll learn about God’s creatures and His creation. So come on in and take a look; it’s more than just a book. It’s such fun from beginning to end; you may want to read it again and again! But there is a WARNING, answers gained and retained can cause enlargement of the brain, and you may never be the same.
There will be six acronyms that Godfrey will also share, and each one points to God’s loving care. They’re all a lot of fun, and look, here’s one: F.A.M.I.L.Y., which stands for Forever Always Mine, I Love You!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Wilkerson’s new book is a lively and creative adventure that entertains while encouraging faith and reminding children of God’s constant care.
Consumers can purchase “Godfrey: And His Search for His Place, His Forever Home, and His Family” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Godfrey: And His Search for His Place, His Forever Home, and His Family”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
