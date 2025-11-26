Dawn Avent’s Newly Released "What We do in the Waiting" is a Powerful and Inspiring Memoir of Faith, Resilience, and Spiritual Transformation
“What We Do in the Waiting” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dawn Avent is a deeply personal testimony that explores redemption, healing, and the journey of trusting God through life’s most difficult seasons.
Vass, NC, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “What We Do in the Waiting”: a compelling and faith-centered exploration of perseverance, purpose, and the redemptive power of God’s grace. “What We Do in the Waiting” is the creation of published author, Dawn Avent, a military spouse and mother of two. She is a stay-at-home mother and teaches yoga.
Avent shares, “The Bible is full of stories of how God uses the least of us to show his glory. It gives accounts of how he calls the least likely people to his greater purpose. But what does that look like in 2024?
This is a testimony of faith, a story of how Jesus found Dawn, steeped in trauma and drug abuse, at the age of sixteen. Her walk of faith was not linear. She gives an honest and unfiltered look into the messy walk of a believer in Christ. Her story is one of hope. Despite all the odds, she became the person that no one would have thought possible. Her life story shows that every promise and word of God does prove true. No matter how far we stray back out into the “wilderness,” he will still come for us. Along the way, he uses every painful experience, every mistake, and every tear to bring us to our calling, which is to be disciples.
No one is too far gone, and we don’t have to clean ourselves up. He meets us right where we are, and he makes us the person that we were created to be. We just have to say yes.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dawn Avent’s new book offers readers a raw and honest look at faith in the modern world, encouraging believers and seekers alike to trust God’s timing, embrace personal growth, and find hope during periods of uncertainty and waiting.
Consumers can purchase “What We Do in the Waiting” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What We Do in the Waiting”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
