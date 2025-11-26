Heidi Martin’s Newly Released "Finding Roses Among the Thorns" is a Humorous and Inspiring Memoir Filled with Faith-Driven Life Lessons
“Finding Roses Among the Thorns” from Christian Faith Publishing author Heidi Martin is a lively collection of stories that blend humor, travel adventures, and everyday experiences with lessons of faith, courage, and resilience.
Fredericksburg, PA, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Finding Roses Among the Thorns”: an engaging collection of adventures and reflections rooted in faith. “Finding Roses Among the Thorns” is the creation of published author, Heidi Martin, who grew up in Eastern Pennsylvania near the Blue Ridge Mountains, is an avid traveler who has explored three continents and over a dozen countries. She enjoys gardening, food preservation, and creating inventive recipes—often featuring hot peppers. Heidi currently lives in Pennsylvania with her black Labrador/Rottweiler mix, who shares her love for car rides and ice cream.
Martin shares, “A blind dog, skydiving, electric fences, and flooding bathrooms are just some of the adventures you’ll take between the pages of this book! Heidi takes you exploring through themes of faith, courage, and resilience drawn from her travels and everyday life.
Using humor to reflect biblical truths, you’ll be transported to enchanting Europe, farm life, Zoom meetings, and stranded Christmas shoppers. Each story is filled with laughter and examples of the endless love and mercy God bestows upon us every moment of every day.
This book will implant relatable life lessons in your own journey of life. Sit back and get ready to travel the road of embarrassment, fear, a lumbar chair turned launch pad, and an Irish rose.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Heidi Martin’s new book offers a heartwarming and entertaining exploration of faith, resilience, and the humorous twists of everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “Finding Roses Among the Thorns” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Finding Roses Among the Thorns”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories