Dorothy Dukes’s Newly Released "Battle with Cancer But Victory in the Spirit" is an Inspiring Faith-Based Memoir That Encourages Strength, Hope, and Spiritual Victory
“Battle with Cancer But Victory in the Spirit” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dorothy Dukes is a powerful testament of faith, perseverance, and the transformative power of trusting God during life’s most challenging trials. Through her personal journey with breast cancer, Dukes offers guidance and encouragement to readers facing similar struggles, showing that victory comes through faith and reliance on God.
Port Saint Lucie, FL, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Battle with Cancer But Victory in the Spirit”: a heartfelt and motivational memoir that shares one woman’s journey of faith, courage, and triumph over illness. “Battle with Cancer But Victory in the Spirit” is the creation of published author, Dorothy Dukes, the eldest of eight children of the late Eugene and Mary Alice Scott, who is a devoted wife to Claude Dukes Sr., mother of three children, and one adopted daughter. A woman of God, she serves faithfully at Heart2Heart D. R. Int’l Ministries in multiple roles, including Sunday school teacher, hospitality leader, intercessory prayer supporter, and praise and worship team member. Recognized as one of the church’s faithful mothers, Dorothy wrote her first book to inspire and bring hope to those facing illness, especially cancer, encouraging readers to put their faith into action.
Dukes shares, “This book is about my faith in defeating the enemy (cancer). The Lord inspired me to write it because someone will have the same struggle as I did. In Romans 12:3 (c), He’s given every man and woman a measure of faith. Everything starts in our mind. My experience with breast cancer allowed me to see myself in my walk with God. The measure He gave me—I had to activate it through the power of the Holy Ghost, believing and trusting in the Lord. I thank God for the relationship I have with Him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dorothy Dukes’s new book provides encouragement, spiritual insight, and practical inspiration for anyone seeking strength, hope, and victory in the midst of life’s challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Battle with Cancer But Victory in the Spirit” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Battle with Cancer But Victory in the Spirit”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
