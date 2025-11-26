Dorothy Dukes’s Newly Released "Battle with Cancer But Victory in the Spirit" is an Inspiring Faith-Based Memoir That Encourages Strength, Hope, and Spiritual Victory

“Battle with Cancer But Victory in the Spirit” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dorothy Dukes is a powerful testament of faith, perseverance, and the transformative power of trusting God during life’s most challenging trials. Through her personal journey with breast cancer, Dukes offers guidance and encouragement to readers facing similar struggles, showing that victory comes through faith and reliance on God.