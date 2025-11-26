Lucille Banks’s Newly Released "Grandma’s Words of Wisdom" is a Heartfelt Collection of Timeless Lessons and Spiritual Reflections Rooted in Faith and Family Values
“Grandma’s Words of Wisdom” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lucille Banks is an inspiring compilation of faith-filled insights, moral guidance, and life lessons passed down through generations, offering readers a source of encouragement and practical wisdom for daily living.
Calumet City, IL, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Grandma’s Words of Wisdom”: a touching and spiritually enriching guide that captures the heart of generational wisdom and the beauty of living a godly life. “Grandma’s Words of Wisdom” is the creation of published author, Lucille Banks, who was raised in a home deeply rooted in faith, where her parents instilled in her a reverence for God and the importance of living a godly life. Her father taught her lessons about forgiveness, respect, and the power of the tongue, often reminding her to speak less and listen more. His wisdom about integrity and peace continues to guide her today. Her mother, both a disciplinarian and a spiritual mentor, emphasized the power of prayer, teaching Lucille that “prayer changes conditions.” These foundational lessons shaped Lucille into a woman of strong faith and moral character. She now passes these teachings on to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, encouraging them to live by the same godly principles. Lucille remains devoted to studying Scripture, praying, fasting, and living according to the spiritual truths her parents instilled in her.
Banks shares, “People say, “I woke up this morning.” Stop taking the credit; God woke you up.
Wisdom comes with age. Listen to the old and wise, and you will become wise.
A quick temper can bring a lot of grief. Once something is done, it cannot be undone.
Money is not the root of all evil; the love of money is what causes the evil.
Let peace be still. It is hard to make peace once the war gets started.
The same thing that makes you laugh will be the same thing that makes you cry. Be careful of what makes you happy.
Warning always comes before destruction; it is just a matter of taking heed to the warning.
Loaning money will cause the best of friends to part company and become enemies. Never loan more than you are willing or can afford to lose.
He who shuts his ears and believes he knows everything is a fool. There is a new lesson to be learned every day we live.
There are many more quotes and short stories inside to help you live a godly life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lucille Banks’s new book is a beautiful testament to the power of faith, family, and timeless wisdom. This collection of heartfelt sayings and life lessons serves as a beacon of light and encouragement for readers seeking to live with grace, humility, and peace.
Consumers can purchase “Grandma’s Words of Wisdom” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grandma’s Words of Wisdom”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
