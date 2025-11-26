Debora Jones Kilgore’s Newly Released “Between a Rock and a Hard Place: How to Get Unstuck” is an Uplifting Guide to Finding Peace, Purpose, and Freedom Through Faith

“Between a Rock and a Hard Place: How to Get Unstuck” from Christian Faith Publishing author Debora Jones Kilgore is an empowering and faith-driven resource designed to help readers overcome life’s challenges, rediscover hope, and lean on God’s promises to move forward with renewed strength and clarity.