Debora Jones Kilgore’s Newly Released “Between a Rock and a Hard Place: How to Get Unstuck” is an Uplifting Guide to Finding Peace, Purpose, and Freedom Through Faith
“Between a Rock and a Hard Place: How to Get Unstuck” from Christian Faith Publishing author Debora Jones Kilgore is an empowering and faith-driven resource designed to help readers overcome life’s challenges, rediscover hope, and lean on God’s promises to move forward with renewed strength and clarity.
Fayetteville, AR, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Between a Rock and a Hard Place: How to Get Unstuck”: an inspiring spiritual guide offering encouragement and practical insight for those feeling trapped by life’s circumstances. “Between a Rock and a Hard Place: How to Get Unstuck” is the creation of published author, Debora Jones Kilgore.
Kilgore shares, “Are you feeling stuck right now? It can happen in so many areas of our lives—relationships, jobs, uncertainty about next steps, past hurt, loss of loved ones, trauma, and more.
We know for certain that life has shown us it is unpredictable, brief in the scheme of things, and a combination of joys and sufferings brought to us daily. It’s easy to feel stuck!
In this inspired collection of NUGGETS (Spirit-led acrostics), author Deb J. Kilgore reveals the vital steps that have helped her get unstuck. No matter the circumstances in our lives, we belong to a God who meets us where we are and longs to show us the next steps.
As we “be still” and “stand” on his truth and promises, we will see our Father fight our battles for us. As we rely on his path, he will bring us to a place of peace where we can continue on and thrive.
Instead of being stuck, he helps us crawl back onto the “rock” he is in our lives, stand firmly, and get ready to dance!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debora Jones Kilgore’s new book offers heartfelt encouragement and spiritual wisdom to help readers strengthen their faith, gain new perspective, and embrace God’s healing power even in life’s hardest moments.
Consumers can purchase “Between a Rock and a Hard Place: How to Get Unstuck” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Between a Rock and a Hard Place: How to Get Unstuck”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
