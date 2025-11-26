Mike Berthusen’s New Release "Hi, It’s About Time" is an Inspiring and Heartfelt Love Story About How Two People Shared Many Great Moments Together in Memorable Journeys
“Hi, It’s About Time” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mike Berthusen is a remarkable love tribute. Though there are times throughout the story where many people have came and gone, destiny will ultimately be how the story plays out in the end.
Huxley, IA, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Hi, It’s About Time”: a remarkable story about overcoming strong addictions and using faith to bring it all back together. “Hi, It’s About Time” is the creation of published author, Mike Berthusen, who grew up on a farm, developing strong work ethics and valuable relationships that helped him pursue his goals. He emphasizes the importance of staying close to God, being kind, and trusting the journey through life. As a teacher, Mike motivates students to succeed, believing that communication, love, and confidence are key to success. Grateful for his blessings, he remains a faithful steward of the Lord and focuses on maintaining a positive outlook while striving toward his goals.
Berthusen shares, “Hi, It’s About Time is a love story about how two people, over time, share many memories and come together once again. While there are many relationships that have come and gone, true love always stands the test of time.
Though there are times of trial and tribulation with some uncertainty, faith plays an important role in determining the outcome of people in your life. Love, hope, and the promises of God keep us moving forward, and with God’s help, all will end well. Life is filled with many memories and blessings. Enjoy them all. Some people come, some go—it’s all in life’s journey. Sometimes, it’s all about timing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mike Berthusen’s new book will continue to inspire readers with its message of hope and faith long after they’ve finished.
Consumers can purchase “Hi, It’s About Time” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hi, It’s About Time”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
