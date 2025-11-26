Dwayne R Spence’s Newly Released “God Is My Undertaker” Explores Faith, Life, and Divine Guidance

“God Is My Undertaker” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dwayne R Spence is an inspiring and deeply personal reflection on faith, resilience, and the divine guidance that carries us through life’s challenges. Drawing from decades of professional experience as a funeral director and a lifetime of personal devotion, Spence shares lessons on hope, perseverance, and the ways God provides reminders of His presence in even the most difficult circumstances.