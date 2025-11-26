Dwayne R Spence’s Newly Released “God Is My Undertaker” Explores Faith, Life, and Divine Guidance
“God Is My Undertaker” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dwayne R Spence is an inspiring and deeply personal reflection on faith, resilience, and the divine guidance that carries us through life’s challenges. Drawing from decades of professional experience as a funeral director and a lifetime of personal devotion, Spence shares lessons on hope, perseverance, and the ways God provides reminders of His presence in even the most difficult circumstances.
Canal Winchester, OH, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “God Is My Undertaker”: a heartfelt and thought-provoking exploration of faith and perseverance in the face of life’s trials. “God Is My Undertaker” is the creation of published author, Dwayne R Spence. Dwayne and Patty have been married for over sixty years and have been blessed with three children, ten grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. Dwayne is a past president of the Ohio Funeral Directors Association and a past president of the National Funeral Directors Association. He served for eight years on the Bloom-Carroll Board of Education and twenty-five years as a trustee of the Wagnalls Memorial Foundation. He was inducted into the Groveport Madison High School Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science Hall of Fame in 2017.
Dwayne R Spence shares, “As we walk through life, we sometimes encounter circumstances that confuse us, hurt us, anger us, or lead us astray, but faith is the constant support we all need.
As Christians, we often drift away from that “faith in God” and do not realize that He is always, every day, with us. There are times on this journey when God reveals to us “reminders” that help give us the strength to move forward, no matter what the issues or problems may be at any given time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dwayne R Spence’s new book offers encouragement to readers navigating trials, affirming that faith can be a steady anchor in an ever-changing world.
Consumers can purchase “God Is My Undertaker” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Is My Undertaker”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
