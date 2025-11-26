Evangelist MDM’s Newly Released “Pregnant Earth: The Birth of Real Gods” is a Bold and Thought-Provoking Exploration of Spiritual Transformation and Divine Potential
“Pregnant Earth: The Birth of Real Gods” from Christian Faith Publishing author Evangelist MDM presents a powerful perspective on humanity’s divine purpose, guiding readers to understand how being spiritually born again transforms them into holy children of God with eternal life.
New York, NY, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Pregnant Earth: The Birth of Real Gods”: a provocative and spiritually enlightening book that examines the journey from human limitation to divine empowerment. “Pregnant Earth: The Birth of Real Gods” is the creation of published author, Evangelist MDM.
Evangelist MDM shares, “The making of real gods: Humans are created by God to be Gods. First, we are born in these temporary bodies as small letter g gods, full of sin and lacking power. But when we get spiritually born again, we become capital letter G, all-powerful, holy children of God, which are saints. Jesus said in John 10:34, “Is it not written in your law I said you are gods?” Because in Psalm 82:6, He says, “I have said you are gods, and all of you are children of the Highest.” Listen, a child of a human is a human, so a child of God is a God. And one of the first things our children should learn is that they are born with temporary life to be born again with eternal life. John 3:7 of the Holy Bible says, “Do not marvel that I said to you, you must be born again.””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evangelist MDM’s new book challenges readers to embrace their divine inheritance and the transformative power of being born again in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Pregnant Earth: The Birth of Real Gods” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pregnant Earth: The Birth of Real Gods”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
