Janet Pawlowski’s New Book, "I Love My Heart," is a Charming Tale to Help Young Readers Learn the Importance of Caring for Their Heart for a Long and Happy Life
Erie, PA, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Janet Pawlowski, a Registered Nurse, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, and a Licensed Psychologist, has completed her premier book “I Love My Heart”: a heartfelt series designed to encourage young readers to pursue heart health by learning about the steps they can take to care for their heart.
With her background in pediatrics and emotional health, author Janet Pawloski understands the importance of good physical and emotional health and the interconnection between them on one’s quality of life. She is nationally certified as a group fitness instructor through the Athletics and Fitness Association of America and teaches group fitness programs in her hometown Erie, Pennsylvania.
“There is increasing scientific research and understanding of the human mind-body connection,” shares Pawlowski. “The mind-body connection is essentially the link between a person’s behavior, thoughts and attitudes, and physical health. Not only does it influence the quality of one’s life but it also influences longevity.
“Many individuals wait until they are ill or aging before they begin to explore feeling better on a daily basis and desire to live longer. This book is intended to plant the seeds of this knowledge early on in the life of a child to influence them to live a life based on what we know and help them be their physical and emotional best selves.”
Published by Fulton Books, Janet Pawlowski’s book, with colorful artwork by illustrator Cheryl Bielli, is sure to help readers of all ages discover the importance of caring for their heart from a young age, and the impact it can have on their overall health.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “I Love My Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
