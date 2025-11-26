Darin Tadream’s New Book “For My Heart and Mind” is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Former Pageant Queen Who Longs for a Man That Will Love Her for More Than Her Beauty
New York, NY, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Darin TaDream has completed his most recent book, “For My Heart and Mind”: a stirring novel that centers around a former beauty pageant queen who disguises herself in order to be seen for more than just her looks.
The author shares, “Deserted, disowned, cast out, and deprived of her pageant winnings by her obsessive pageant mother, the former Miss U.S. Beauty, Candice Rickson is reduced to using her beauty and dance training to make her living while working her way into college and longing to find a man who will love her for more than her beauty but for her heart and her mind.
“Despising the movie industry for its condemnation of her mother’s career aspirations that she blames for her life’s miseries, Candice rebuffs a heartfelt offer by an aspiring talent agent, never realizing that who she envisioned as another self-serving man would turn out to be a classmate from her elementary school days who still holds on to a childhood crush…that has matured through the years.
“Disenchanted with her natural beauty and disgusted with the constant attempts of men to win her attention, Candice dresses down and disguises herself in public, going to the extreme on her college campus to avoid men in general and a certain someone, Todd Thesian. An unintentional misspelling of her name by the college administration provides her additional cover, bringing with it some unique complications and opportunities.
“Could it be that fate holds the hearts true when the mind is disillusioned by apprehension?”
Published by Fulton Books, Darin TaDream’s book is a poignant tale of self-discovery and inner strength that will resonate with readers from all walks of life. Character-driven and heartfelt, “For My Heart and Mind” serves as a powerful reminder that what defines a person is far more than what most people can see on the outside.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “For My Heart and Mind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
